5 most valuable England U-21 players - January 2022

England have been a center of football throughout the ages and have a rich history. Be it at national tournaments or the Premier League, and there has never been a shortage of talent from the island nation. The country has produced mercurial talents like Gordon Banks in the bygone era and the likes of David Beckham in recent times.

The following five names are all 21 or younger, but all five have become first-team regulars. Not only are these players touted as the next big thing, but they already have astronomical valuations. These footballers are considered 'untouchable' by their respective clubs, and only the highest transfer fees can see them change their existing clubs.

#5 Mason Greenwood - €50M

Greenwood will look to improve his current performances

Mason Greenwood has been the best product coming out of Carrington in the last few seasons.

The English attacker has moved up through the age-group ranks and has become a first-team regular. From the very first match itself, it was evident that Greenwood was made for big things.

He is highly mobile with the ball and has the gift of powerful shots with both feet. Greenwood is comfortable playing in any position on the attack, but he has mostly played on the right-wing in the current season.

Greenwood started the season brilliantly and scored in the first three games for Manchester United. Since then, his performances have been mediocre, and his goal tally has dried up. Greenwood may have made 24 appearances across all competitions, but his six goals and two assists are a far cry from his usual standards.

#4 Bukayo Saka - €65M

Saka has been outstanding at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has been a shining light on a vastly underperforming Arsenal team. The English footballer came up through the ranks at Arsenal and broke into the first team as a teenager.

Saka's biggest strength is his versatility, as he can play in several positions. Technically strong, he has played in offensive and defensive positions based on the needs of the side.

The youngster's performance earned him a call-up to the Euros, which ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout. But Saka has bounced back well since then with his impressive performances for Arsenal this season.

Although Saka has predominantly played on the left-hand side of the pitch, he has played mainly on the right this season. He has made 26 appearances across all major competitions and is one of the team's mainstays. Saka has scored seven goals and made four assists but will look to improve both in the coming days.

