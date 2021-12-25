5 most valuable footballers born around Christmas

Christmas is a period of merriment as the birthday of Jesus Christ is celebrated all over the world. It marks the start of an enjoyable period of gifts, cakes and cookies as the world prepares itself to usher in a new year.

Footballers, like everyone else, take part in the merriment, taking time out of their busy festive schedule. For several of them though, the celebrations double as their birthday falls on Christmas or just around it.

While there is no shortage of players, and it even includes some worthwhile names, who are the best ones among the lot? While there are many benchmarks to judge them upon, market valuation is an effective measure. As it incorporates the performance and financial aspects, the market value of a footballer serves as an ideal indicator to football clubs. The following set of footballers have the highest market values among players who are born on or around Christmas.

#5 Wilfried Singo - €7M

Ivory Coast youngster Wilfried Singo has grabbed a few headlines in Europe with his exploits for Serie A. The Ivorian defender was born on December 25, 2000.

Singo plays as a right-back for Italian club Torino, and he has shown early signs of his potential already. He joined the club as a teenager in 2019 but has already become a starter for his side. Additionally, he can also operate as a right midfielder when needed.

Singo has excellent ability to run with the ball and put in crosses. He is also quite adept at winning the ball and tracking back to restrict opposition attackers.

In the current campaign, Singo has made 19 appearances so far and has also chipped in the attack with three goal involvements. His current market valuation is constantly rising and is at €7 million for the time being.

#4 Aaron Ramsey - €10M

Welsh international Aaron Ramsey was born on December 26, 1990, one day after Christmas. The 30-year-old currently joined Juventus in 2019 after spending 11 years with Premier League outfit Arsenal.

Ramsey plays as an orthodox central midfielder, but he has a creative side in his game. Not only can he make great passes, Ramsey also darts forward when possible to enter the box and get into scoring position.

Aaron Ramsey has a market valuation of €10 million which is arguably poor for his abilities. This has been a result of the reduced game time that Ramsey has had to endure at Turin.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Ramsey is rumored to be making a comeback to the Premier League at Arsenal. This is likely to see his valuation go up.

