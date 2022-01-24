5 most valuable footballers outside Europe's top 5 leagues - January 2022

The valuation of a footballer is an important indicator in the modern footballing ecosystem. Given the complex nature of the business associated with football, clubs are million and billion-dollar enterprises. While academy graduates are a great way to improve a team, modern football clubs are not shy to spend big when required.

Market valuations are the benchmark many clubs use to determine how much is to be paid for acquiring a player's services. The market valuation includes performance metrics, age and financial aspects like the duration of the player's contract. This makes the measurement ideal irrespective of where the player plies his trade.

While players in Europe's top five leagues have astronomical valuations, there are good players in other leagues too. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable players outside the continent's top five leagues:

#5 Antony - €35 million

Antony has been amazing for Ajax.

Brazilian winger Antony has grabbed headlines since moving to Eredivisie club Ajax.

The Dutch record champions have performed incredibly this campaign under Erik Ten Hag, and Antony has been one of their star performers. The wide man has excellent dribbling ability, and uses his pace to get the better of his opponents.

Whether it comes to ground passes or aerial crosses, Antony has shown his ability to the fullest. At just 21, Antony is yet to enter his peak, but he has some big suitors already.

Antony has been one of Ajax's best performers in the current campaign, and has particularly stood out in the UEFA Champions League.

He has made 22 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and seven assists. As Antony's performance keeps improving, so does his market valuation. It's widely expected that a hefty amount might be required to prise him away from Amsterdam.

#4 Karim Adeyemi - €35 million

Adeyemi is touted for big things in the coming days.

Red Bull Salzburg have become a hub for elite talent recently. The Austrian club was in the headlines recently, thanks to the performances of Erling Haaland, who has since been acquired by Borussia Dortmund.

Following in his footsteps is German teenager Karim Adeyemi, who, at 19, is already on the radar of clubs like Bayern Munich. Adeyemi may be young, but his ability with the ball and goal-scoring prowess exhibit his game's mature side.

Adeyemi has been in scintillating form for his club, which has got big clubs chasing his signature. In 28 appearances across competitions this season, Adeyemi has struck the back of the net 18 times and also bagged four assists.

#3 Ryan Gravenberch - €35 million

Gravenberch is a rising star in the Dutch league.

Ajax wunderkind Ryan Gravenberch is the second teenager on this list. Erik Ten Hag's success with Ajax in the current campaign has been built on successful performances of several young talents at the Dutch club.

Gravenberch has shone in midfield, which has been apparent since his U-16 days. He is incredible on the ball, and even at a young age, he has an exceptional vision. However, he has a lot to develop at just 19, which makes the potential of any club acquiring him quite high.

Gravenberch has already played a hefty number of minutes, having made 28 appearances across competitions this season. He has five goal involvement, which is impressive. That's because his main role is to ensure swift transitions and carry the ball on the pitch rather than score goals himself.

#2 Pedro Goncalves - €38 million

Pedro Goncalves (left) has been a great signing for Sporting.

Sporting Lisbon acquired Pedro Goncalves in the summer following Bruno Fernandes' departure.

In the one and a half seasons since his arrival at the club, Goncalves has been one of the best acquisitions by the Portuguese club. Adept in playing both attacking midfield and wide positions, Goncalves has shone primarily as a right winger.

However, his greatest assets are his creativity and finishing, and he has been one of the best performers for Sporting this campaign. The 23-year-old has always been touted as a big talent in Portugal. However, with Sporting, his performances have garnered attention from top-five league clubs too.

Goncalves has been brilliant in front of goal this season, having already scored 13 goals. He has also assisted nine more goals in the 25 appearances he has made across competitions so far.

#1 Luis Diaz - €40 million

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

The Portuguese league is a goldmine of great talent, and fans need to look no further than Porto's Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has been one of the most influential in the Portuguese league recently. He has led Porto from the front, and can play on either flank, thanks to his versatility. However, Diaz has mostly operated primarily as a left midfielder in recent times, where he has shone.

Diaz has reportedly been linked with a switch to Juventus, but he has had suitors from the Premier League too.

Diaz has made 28 appearances across all competitions this campaign. He has scored 16 goals, cutting inside menacingly from wider positions, and has helped set up six more for his teammates as well.

