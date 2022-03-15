5 most valuable forwards who could be free agents in the summer

Football is a sport that has the world at its feet for virtually the entire year. Transfer rumors and signing announcements take centre stage after a season ends.

Signing quality players generally comes at a high cost, especially in modern football. However, at times, players can be signed up for free.

Free agents are essentially players whose contracts with their clubs have ended. While world-class players are generally tied down by their clubs, sometimes great players also become free agents. For example, Bayern Munich signed Robert Lewandowski as a free agent from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He is arguably the best striker of the 21st century, making him a splendid bargain.

Lionel Messi was also signed as a free agent by Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer. It seems unbelievable that a seven-time Ballon d’Or was signed on a Bosman deal, but such were the circumstances. La Liga's financial rules meant that the Blaugrana couldn't pay Messi's wages and had to let him go.

With that being said, let’s look at the five most valuable forwards who might become free agents this summer if they don’t sign a contract extension.

#5 Alexandre Lacazette - €22 million

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette’s five-year-long stay at Arsenal could come to an end this summer. The Frenchman was signed from Lyon in 2017 for a fee of €53 million.

Lacazette has had a decent time in the Premier League and can arguably neither be termed a hit nor a flop. He has scored 10 or more Premier League goals in each of the four seasons before this.

Although he hasn’t gotten on the scoresheet enough in the league this term, scoring just four goals, he has contributed in terms of assists. The 30-year-old has seven league assists under his belt this season, more than any Arsenal player.

Arsenal have done pretty well under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage. The side is filled with youngsters who will only improve with time and experience.

Although the French centre-forward is still a key player, he could leave the club this year for pastures anew. AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Lacazette.

#4 Andrea Belotti - €28 million

Torino FC v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Andrea Belotti is Torino’s captain and the main player rolled into one. Since joining the club in 2015, the striker has become a fan favorite around Turin. However, his contract is set to expire in a few months, and there are no signs of a renewal.

Belotti has scored 109 goals in 243 appearances for the Serie A club in what has been a fruitful career. Torino have survived a relegation battle in the last two seasons, courtesy of Belotti’s consistent goalscoring exploits.

The Italian now reportedly wants to join a team that can challenge for trophies.

The Torino skipper is reportedly vying to move to one of the Italian giants. AC Milan could be a suitable team as both Ibrahimovic and Giroud are reaching the twilight of their careers. Moreover, as Belotti has a similar playstyle, it wouldn’t take him much time to settle.

#3 Ousmane Dembele - €30 million

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele is the third-most valuable forward who could be a free agent this summer. Barcelona signed the winger in a whopping deal worth €140 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Since then, the 24-year-old’s market value has taken a hit for the worse and is now just €30 million.

The two-footed footballer was once considered a potential star but injuries and poor form have affected his growth as a footballer. His statistics for the La Liga club make him look like an average player at best. He has scored 32 goals and made 27 assists in 134 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

Dembele is still only 24 and has enough time to revive his career. However, that may not be possible at Camp Nou, as they seem to have made plans to replace him already. A free transfer in the summer could allow Dembele to rediscover his touch and save his career.

#2 Paulo Dybala - €50 million

Juventus v Empoli FC - Serie A

Paulo Dybala is one of the lucky players to share the field with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. His dribbling and shooting abilities have also seen people draw comparisons between Dybala and the aforementioned legends. However, the Argentine hasn’t reached that level yet.

The Juventus forward has been an excellent player for a long time. He consistently contributes to goals and has been an integral part of The Old Lady’s success domestically. With that being said, he seems to be in a tricky position at the moment.

Dybala had an underwhelming 2020-21 season, which affected his club’s title ambitions. He has scored seven goals in 20 appearances in Serie A this season.

After splashing over £66 million to acquire Dusan Vlahovic in January, Juventus will also hope to agree a new contract with Dybala.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - €160 million

FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Kylian Mbappe is one of the world’s best footballers and is ready to conquer the world of football for the next decade. With Messi and Ronaldo’s era approaching its end, the likes of Mbappe and Erling Haaland have a chance of becoming the best players in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain signed Mbappe from AS Monaco in 2017 for a sum of €145 million. The Frenchman has managed to go from strength to strength, which has seen his market value rise to €160 million. The 23-year-old has scored 158 times in 207 matches in all competitions for PSG, thus establishing himself as their best player.

PSG are trying their level best to tie him down to a new contract as they don’t want to lose such a generational talent. However, the former Monaco winger seems to have his eyes on moving away from the Parc des Princes. Only time will tell whether or not Mbappe will leave on a free transfer.

Edited by Aditya Singh