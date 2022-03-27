5 most valuable forwards who have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to be held later this year and the excitement amongst fans is certainly palable. The world's best stars will gather to compete for arguably the greatest trophy in the game. While some stars are yet to qualify for the big stage, others have already booked their spot for the November 2022 tournament.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be graced by the presence of world-class forwards

Goal-scorers are arguably the most pivotal part of any successful team. Their importance further increases in knockout competitions. A single goal can take one's nation from agony to ecstacy in a matter of moments. The 2010 and 2014 World Cup finals were each settled by just one goal as Spain and Germany won respectively.

A number of attackers have already proved that they can do so by helping their countries seal a place for the FIFA World Cup this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most valuable forwards who have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Neymar- €90 million

Brazil v Chile - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Neymar Jr. has been one of the best players on the planet for the last decade or so. His silky moves, innate dribbling skills and an eye for goal have been crucial to him achieving domestic as well as international success over the years.

Insane campaign Neymar Jr in the WC Qualifiers 2022 (CONMEBOL)10 games8 goals 🥈8 assists🥇16 g/a🥇36 keypasses🥇11 big chances created🥇55 successful dribbles🥇3 penalties won🥇8.54 rating🥇Insane campaign 🇧🇷Neymar Jr in the WC Qualifiers 2022 (CONMEBOL)10 games8 goals 🥈8 assists🥇16 g/a🥇36 keypasses🥇11 big chances created🥇55 successful dribbles🥇3 penalties won🥇8.54 rating🥇Insane campaign💯 https://t.co/xcBZEuAF9Y

Brazil have already sealed qualification for the FIFA World Cup this year, so the Samba star will have another shot at winning the mega prize.

The 2014 World Cup ended in dismay for him after a horrendous injury. He could also do very little to affect his side's elimination in the 2018 World Cup quarter-final against Belgium.

The Paris Saint-Germain star will be hoping to change this narrative and bring home a sixth FIFA World Cup trophy for his nation. His 71 international goals in 117 appearances prove that he can change the tide of a game on the international stage.

#4 Romelu Lukaku- €100 million

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

Romelu Lukaku may not be firing on all cylinders for Chelsea this season, but the big Belgian is excellent in front of goal for his country. Belgium, who have made it to the past two World Cups, have made their way to this year's tournament as well.

GOAL @goal



Supreme. Romelu Lukaku has scored 50 goals in his last 50 games for Belgium 🥶Supreme. Romelu Lukaku has scored 50 goals in his last 50 games for Belgium 🥶🇧🇪Supreme. https://t.co/PAXyu6klEq

He has scored 68 goals in 101 international appearances, which is an incredible return for any striker, let alone Lukaku. The 28-year-old ace is lethal in front of goal and can open up defenses in counter-attacking situations.

Alternatively, he is also great in holding up the ball and bringing his teammates into the game. The likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, in particular, have profited greatly from the Chelsea star's all-round play over the years.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup might just be the last chance for Belgium's golden generation to lift major international silverware.

#3 Harry Kane- €100 million

England v Switzerland - International Friendly

Harry Kane loves scoring goals for Tottenham Hotspur and his record with England is none too shabby either. The centre-forward also recently scored in their 2-1 win over Switzerland on Saturday. He now has scored 49 goals for the Three Lions, putting him only four goals away from equalling Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

B/R Football @brfootball Harry Kane is now England's joint-second all-time leading goal scorer with 49 goals Harry Kane is now England's joint-second all-time leading goal scorer with 49 goals ✨ https://t.co/dQf7atTuRR

The Englishman is the heart and soul of this England side. He is often the first man to be found in the penalty box and when he is not scoring goals, he is setting them up for others.

He has upped his all-round game over the last couple of years as well. After a poor start to the current domestic campaign, the Tottenham ace has found his feet again.

England have not lifted a major trophy since 1966 and Kane will be looking to change that when he plays at the FIFA World Cup this year. His 12 goals in eight qualifiers sealed qualification for his nation. His performances proved that he is capable of showing up for his side on the big occasions.

#2 Vinicius Jr- €100 million

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Vinicius Jr. is quickly becoming one of the most important players at Real Madrid as well as in the Brazil setup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friendsHe delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friends 🇧🇷He delivered ⚽✅ https://t.co/rd8gXegZll

The 21-year-old star is a creative left-winger and has all the qualities of a young Neymar. So it is no surprise that the two gel so well together in the national squad. But while Neymar is now the experienced head, Vincius is the talent of tomorrow who can add to the attacking impetus of Brazil. He has played a vital role in their qualification process and is expected to shine at the FIFA World Cup this year.

The young superstar could take his status to the next level by winning the biggest prize of all. His potential certainly indicates that he can pull off the same.

He has made 31 goal contributions (17 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games this season so far. He will look to keep this stellar form up to help his national side.

#1 Kylian Mbappe- €160 million

Spain v France - UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

Kylian Mbappe is already a world superstar and has countless trophies to his collection. The PSG ace won the 2018 World Cup with France and also scored in the final against Croatia. This was followed up by triumphing in the UEFA Nations League last year as they completed a superb come-back against Spain in the final.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 53 caps

◉ 24 goals



There will plenty more caps (and goals) to come. ON THIS DAY: In 2017, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to be capped by France in the 21st century at just 18 years, 3 months & 5 days old.◉ 53 caps◉ 24 goalsThere will plenty more caps (and goals) to come. ON THIS DAY: In 2017, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player to be capped by France in the 21st century at just 18 years, 3 months & 5 days old. ◉ 53 caps◉ 24 goals There will plenty more caps (and goals) to come. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/1P7jTdKKHX

So as far as cup competitions go, France are more than ready to put their hands on some more major silverware. To their benefit, they have arguably the best centre-forward in the world at the moment in Mbappe.

The attacker is efficient in front of goal and has the pace of a cheetah to beat any defender in a foot race. His 24 goals and 20 assists in 53 international appearances portray that he has the quality to be the main man for his nation.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and could be the difference between Les Bleus retaining their FIFA World Cup title this year.

