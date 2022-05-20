5 most valuable free agents available this summer 2022 

Splashing big in the summer transfer window has become the norm these days. Every ambitious club end up spending enormous amounts of money on transfer fees almost every other year. Adding agent fees, salaries, and other variables to the mix, and even mediocre packages turn out to be astronomical.

But every once in a while, clubs get lucky and get the opportunity to sign out-of-contract players, players who don’t warrant excruciating transfer negotiations. That way, clubs can save on transfer fees and can offer players a better compensation package and a win-win for both parties.

Today, we will take a look at five excellent and supremely valuable players who are set to be out of contract next month (June).

Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five highest-valued free agents available next month in the summer of 2022:

#5 Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) - €35 million

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The defender, who is known for his stamina, electrifying personality, and dizzying forward charges from the defense, has kept Chelsea hooked since his £29 million switch from Roma in 2017.

His clutch performances have helped the Blues win a Champions League triumph, a Europa League honor, an FA Cup, and two other trophies in the last five seasons.

Fabrizio Romano



Rüdiger has already signed a four year deal with Real Madrid. Medical tests also completed [in England] days ago.



He’s gonna be announced as new Real Madrid player after the UCL final. Toni Rüdiger officially confirms his decision to leave Chelsea on a free transfer.Rüdiger has already signed a four year deal with Real Madrid. Medical tests also completed [in England] days ago.He’s gonna be announced as new Real Madrid player after the UCL final. Toni Rüdiger officially confirms his decision to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. 🔵🤝 #CFCRüdiger has already signed a four year deal with Real Madrid. Medical tests also completed [in England] days ago.He’s gonna be announced as new Real Madrid player after the UCL final. https://t.co/QJDSUR2alC

Rudiger, who has scored 12 times in 202 appearances for Chelsea, has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish champions Real Madrid.

As per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Madrid have already signed the player on a four-year deal.

The announcement is set to arrive after Real Madrid’s Champions League final with Liverpool on May 28.

#4 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - €40 million

Inter v Juventus - Italian Supercup

Juventus poster boy Paulo Dybala played his final home game (against Lazio) at the Allianz Stadium on Monday, May 16.

At the end of the match, Dybala returned to the pitch and took a few laps around the stadium, soaking in the atmosphere. Every Juventus fan inside the stadium thanked him, giving him a grand farewell.

Dybala joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in the summer of 2015. He has since played 292 matches for the Italian giants, scoring 115 goals and recording 48 assists.

In the last six years, he has won five Serie A titles, four Italian Cup triumphs, and three Italian Super Cups.

Fabrizio Romano



He’s gonna leave the club on a free transfer as no agreement has been reached to extend his contract.



@CBSSportsGolazo

Paulo Dybala tonight after his last game as Juventus player in Turin.He’s gonna leave the club on a free transfer as no agreement has been reached to extend his contract. Paulo Dybala tonight after his last game as Juventus player in Turin. 💔⚪️⚫️ #DybalaHe’s gonna leave the club on a free transfer as no agreement has been reached to extend his contract.@CBSSportsGolazo ⤵️🎥https://t.co/WEJbA3vuLX

Dybala is currently being linked to Juventus’ bitter rivals Inter Milan. According to Transfer News Live, Inter have offered Dybala a four-year contract worth €6 million-a-year.

#3 Franck Kessie (AC Milan) - €45 million

AC Milan v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

A star in the making, Franck Kessie, sees his AC Milan contract run out in just over a month. The would-be free agent, who is rated at €45 million, has produced many stellar performances since joining Atalanta BC and will be sorely missed at Milan.

The industrious midfielder is the engine of the team and is responsible for setting the mood in the middle of the park. Kessie is most comfortable in central midfield but he can drop down to a defensive midfield position and can also play as an attacking midfielder.

The 25-year-old has featured in 30 Serie A games this season, recording five goals. If Milan manage to win Serie A on the final matchday, Kessie will go down as one of the heroes of the campaign.

Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast

Kessie has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano calling it a done deal.

As per The Sun, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur were also in the race, but the player has chosen to join Barca.

#2 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - €55 million

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Rated at €55million, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is the highest-valued midfielder to be available for free this summer.

The Frenchman, who rejoined Manchester United for a record-breaking €105 million fee in 2016, sees his contract run out in June 2022.

As per EuroSport, the Red Devils offered the Frenchman a whopping £500,000-per-week contract. Since his return to Old Trafford, Pogba has produced some excellent performances, but those have generally been few and far between.

From United’s perspective, it hardly makes sense to offer such a big contract to a midfielder who struggles with consistency.

Sky Sports Premier League

Pogba, who’s scored 39 times and provided 51 assists in 233 games for United, is currently linked with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (via Fabrizio Romano).

His agent is believed to be negotiating with both parties.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €160 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe, the highest-valued footballer in the world, will be available for free in the summer of 2022. Valued at a whopping €160 million, the French superstar is out of contract in June 2022 and is yet to sign an extension with the Parisians.

Even in such an inflated market, the €160 million valuation can come as a shocker. However, we believe Mbappe is one of the very few footballers who can come close to justifying the price tag.

The 2018 World Cup winner leads on the pitch by example, is a model athlete, and has a knack for stepping up in big matches.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Mbappe has registered 36 goals and 26 assists in 45 games across competitions, emerging as PSG’s best player by a landslide.

Fabrizio Romano



Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.



Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappé as early as last Tuesday... but he asked for "bit more time to reflect".Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappé as early as last Tuesday... but he asked for "bit more time to reflect". ⭐️ #MbappéParis Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. https://t.co/Ee7YKcI144

Real Madrid were believed to be the only destination for Mbappe, but thanks to PSG’s improved offers, the Whites haven’t yet closed the deal.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is set to have an internal meeting with his entourage on Friday (May 20). An announcement about his future could arrive by this Sunday (May 22).

