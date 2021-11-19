5 most valuable free agents in world football right now

Over the course of history, there have been several free signings that ended up being highly rewarding for clubs.

Juventus have been known in recent years for making high-profile signings on a free deal and have benefitted from them, winning multiple silverware. But not always do free agents manage to get a suitor after they fail to agree on a new deal with their respective sides.

In this article, we will look at the five most valuable free agents (via Transfermarkt) in world football. All of these players are currently without a club after failing to find a suitor during the summer transfer window earlier this year.

#5 Clement Grenier (€3 million)

Grenier (left) playing for Rennes

French midfielder Clement Grenier has been without a club since the expiration of his contract with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in July 2021. Having joined the club in 2018, Grenier made 94 appearances across competitions for them, scoring nine and assisting 12 goals.

Grenier was a regular for Rennes up until the 2020-21 season but the two parties failed to agree on the terms of a new contract. The 30-year-old couldn't find potential suitors in the summer and as a result is now a free agent.

Olympique Lyonnais @OL Bienvenue à @clemgrenier qui a sollicité le club pour s'entretenir et qui s'entraîne avec la réserve de l'OL. Bienvenue à @clemgrenier qui a sollicité le club pour s'entretenir et qui s'entraîne avec la réserve de l'OL. https://t.co/4MmpysWNYt

He is an Olympique Lyon academy product and spent nine years at the club before leaving for Roma in 2017 on a one-year loan. Grenier then joined Guingamp for a season before moving to Rennais in 2018.

The Frenchman is currently training with Olympique Lyon reserves.

#4 Fernando (€3 million)

Ulsan Hyundai v Beijing FC - AFC Champions League Quarter Final

29-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernando has also been without a club since the end of last season. He was plying his trade with Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.

Fernando initially joined the Beijing-based side in 2019 on a year-long loan from Spartak Moscow. The move was then made permanent a year later. In all, the 29-year-old made 26 appearances for the Chinese side, scoring four and assisting one goal.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen OFFICIAL: Beijing Guoan have signed Brazilian midfielder Fernando from Spartak Moscow on a loan deal (€5.4m loan fee) which will become permanent in January for €9.6m. OFFICIAL: Beijing Guoan have signed Brazilian midfielder Fernando from Spartak Moscow on a loan deal (€5.4m loan fee) which will become permanent in January for €9.6m. https://t.co/I5PdT7LQGH

Before his move to China, Fernando spent three seasons with Spartak Moscow, even winning the Russian championship. He won the league in Ukraine as well while representing Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2013-14 season.

Fernando was part of the Brazil side that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2011. Notably, that side featured the likes of Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Oscar, Danilo and Alex Sandro.

