5 most valuable full-backs in the world right now - January 2022

Modern-day football has brought in a lot of new dynamics, especially when it comes to wide defenders. It is essential for them to be equally effective both in attack and defense.

With more detailed tactics coming into the game, the need for variables has to increase. This is one of the biggest reasons why full-backs are expected to be more participative in the attack now than ever.

Most successful full-backs right now are attacking-minded players

The likes of Ashley Cole, Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, Cafu and other great full-backs have shown us what a great delight it is when wide defenders contribute in attack. Using them as inspiration, modern-day full-backs have been quite effective going forward.

Right now, the Premier League has some exciting full-backs who have been highly influential in many of their matches. Such is the importance of a high-quality full-back. Without further ado, let's take a look at the most valuable full-backs in the world right now.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Manchester City have been blessed with some extraordinary players and surely Joao Cancelo is one of them. The Portuguese is capable of playing as a full-back and a wing-back on either flank.

Because of his versatile nature, Joao Cancelo has been a very important player for Pep Guardiola, especially in the 2021-22 season. He's already scored once and registered four assists in the Premier League this campaign. Apart from his goal contributions, his sharpness and attacking abilities have looked very effective for City.

Considering his impressive performances, Joao Cancelo can easily be included in the top five list of both the right-backs and left-backs. Currently valued at €60 million, he will be a big player for Manchester City this season in their bid to defend the Premier League title.

#4 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Not many left-backs have been as impactful as Andrew Robertson has been in the past few years for Liverpool. The Scottish defender has a lively presence on the left flank with his amazing attacking instincts.

Having won both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the Reds, Andrew Robertson has been quite successful with them. Jurgen Klopp relies heavily on the Scotsman to be productive in the attack despite his primary duty being to defend.

Andrew Robertson is currently valued at €65 million and is worth every penny for Liverpool. The 27-year old has one goal and five assists to his name in the Premier League this season.

