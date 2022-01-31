5 most valuable Germany U-21 players - January 2022

When it comes to producing world-class talents at the international level, few nations can be in the same position as Germany. The European nation is known for its scientific training routines, which the clubs and academies adhere to. The results are out there for everyone to see as the Bundesliga has some of the best young talent.

But German talent is not just restricted to the German league as there are significant names from other leagues. These five German footballers are all aged 21 or lower. But they have all grabbed the headlines with their outstanding performances and boasted of high market valuations.

#5 Youssoufa Moukoko - €15M

Moukoko has a bright future ahead of him

Youssoufa Moukoko first grabbed the headlines in age-group football, where his goal-scoring antics were clear of others. Borussia Dortmund quickly noticed the talent Moukoko has, and he was fast-tracked through to the first team in 2020.

Moukoko is extremely fast and agile and takes the attack directly to the opposition. While Moukoko still has a lot to learn, the early signs of his promise are early. The man who was acquired from St. Pauli's south side has shown the ability he has, albeit in patches.

Moukoko is not yet ready for the first team, especially with someone like Erling Haaland leading the lineup. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, but most of it has been as a substitute.

However, in the few chances Moukoko has had so far, he has scored one goal and made one assist. The Dortmund faithful will be hopeful that the teenage forward keeps developing to become a star in the future.

#4 Jonathan Burkardt - €17M

Burkardt has been impressive this season

FSV Mainz are presently in 10th position in the Bundesliga table, and it's essential to do with their attack. Jonathan Burkardt has led the charge and carried out the bulk of the goal-scoring responsibilities. While Burkhardt has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga, he has scored in all three DFB-Pokal matches for Burkhardt.

The German forward is adept at playing in all three positions in attack, but his best comes as a striker. He is young, pacy, and agile, and there are big expectations for the player moving forward.

Burkhardt has made 23 appearances so far in all competitions this season. He has scored 10 goals and assisted four, and it's highly expected that there will be interest in signing the 21-year-old German during the summer.

