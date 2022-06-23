5 most valuable goalkeepers in the world according to CIES (June 2022)

The role of goalkeepers has always been an important factor in the game of football. That being said, it is only in the modern era that true value has been added to the man between the sticks.

Top teams around the world possess some of the best goalkeepers, which is a key reason for their success on the pitch. Many clubs prefer to play from the back, demanding that their goalkeepers be very efficient and precise with their passing.

Goalkeepers do tend to get better and sharper with age. In football, we seldom see a young goalkeeper holding high value in the market. It is only after a certain level of experience and maturity that goalkeepers get the deserved acknowledgement.

There are plenty of exciting goalkeepers present right now, with the majority of them playing for top European clubs. Here, we take a look at some of the most highly-valued goalkeepers in the world currently.

Note: All values are as per CIES Football Observatory

#5 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Not many were impressed when Arsenal went ahead and signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United last summer (£30m with add-ons). To the surprise of most, the Englishman proved to be a successful signing for the Gunners.

With his acrobatic saves and brilliant shot-stopping abilities, Ramsdale came to Arsena's rescue more often than not last season. He kept 12 clean-sheets in the Premier League, showcasing his worth time and again between the sticks.

Ramsdale has a major role to play in the 2022-23 season, with the Gunners aiming to at least qualify for the Champions League the following campaign. The 24-year-old goalkeeper is currently valued at €51.2 million.

#4 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid had a very successful 2021-22 season having won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. While they have multiple players to thank for, Thibaut Courtois surely deserves more recognition.

The Belgian goalkeeper was in stunning form in the Champions League final against Liverpool, making timely and important saves. At league level, Courtois kept 16 clean-sheets in La Liga last campaign, the second-best in the league.

SportyBet @SportyBet



"We deserved to win the final (vs Real Madrid) we had more chances. I had 2 or 3 quite clear but Thibaut Courtois made incredible stops”



The Belgian Wall 🤩

#UCLfinal #HalaMadrid #GetSporty Mo Salah on the UCL final 🗣️:"We deserved to win the final (vs Real Madrid) we had more chances. I had 2 or 3 quite clear but Thibaut Courtois made incredible stops”The Belgian Wall 🤩 Mo Salah on the UCL final 🗣️: "We deserved to win the final (vs Real Madrid) we had more chances. I had 2 or 3 quite clear but Thibaut Courtois made incredible stops”The Belgian Wall 🤩🇧🇪#UCLfinal #HalaMadrid #GetSporty https://t.co/lPMPWSoG0a

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is close to reaching his prime and still has loads to offer. Thibaut Courtois is currently valued at €62.4 million, the most valuable goalkeeper in La Liga.

#3 Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Manchester City have achieved a lot of success in the last decade and much of it is because of the top players they possess. One of them is Ederson Moraes, who has never had to look back ever since joining the club in the 2017-18 season.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been the ideal man between the sticks for Pep Guardiola given his passing and shot-stopping abilities. Having won the Premier League four times with the Citizens, Ederson has played a key role in protecting the City goal.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper kept 20 clean-sheets last season and achieved a pass completion accuracy of 89.6%. Ederson is currently valued at €65.2 million as he continues to be a vital player for the Premier League champions.

#2 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

The Premier League is blessed to have some stunning goalkeepers and Alisson Becker is surely one of them. The Liverpool goalkeeper has had an instant impact on the club since joining them in the 2018-19 season.

In his four seasons with the Reds, Alisson has brought an immense amount of stability to the backline using his decisive and sharp goalkeeping. With 20 clean-sheets in the Premier League last season, the Brazilian was the joint Golden Glove winner with Ederson Moares.

Squawka @Squawka Alisson Becker has now kept a clean sheet for Liverpool in a Champions League final, FA Cup final and Club World Cup final.



A Golden Glove winner in the Premier League and the Copa América.



And he won The Best Men's Goalkeeper and the Trophée Yachinee in 2019.



Amazing. Alisson Becker has now kept a clean sheet for Liverpool in a Champions League final, FA Cup final and Club World Cup final.A Golden Glove winner in the Premier League and the Copa América.And he won The Best Men's Goalkeeper and the Trophée Yachinee in 2019.Amazing. https://t.co/BNJKWMYahV

The 29-year-old is highly trusted by Jurgen Klopp and will remain a valuable asset for the Reds in the upcoming season in their aspiration to win silverware. Alisson was crucial in helping Liverpool win the FA and Carabao Cup last season, and is currently valued at €68.4 million.

#1 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain were highly active in last summer's transfer window, signing some top players. One of their impressive scalps involved the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was then available on a free.

Having initially struggled with injury, the Italian goalkeeper then found it difficult to start ahead of veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas at the club. Donnarumma, with his tall stature, has a commanding presence in the box and is capable of making sharp and reactive saves.

The 23-year-old is expected to be more involved in the upcoming season, helping Paris Saint-Germain to successfully challenge both in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Gianluigi Dnnarumma is valued at €73.7 million, the most valued goalkeeper in the world right now.

