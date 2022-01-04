5 most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now - January 2022

The goalkeeper is one of the most crucial positions on a football field as it can be the difference between a win and a defeat. While the attackers have a role in contributing with goals and the defenders have a role in blocking, the goalkeepers stand as the last guardian.

When everything else fails on the pitch, the goalkeeper is the only one standing in between the goal and the attacker.

There are different attributes of measuring the efficacy of a keeper's ability with market valuation being a key one. For one, the market valuation considers the form and performance of the footballers. Market valuations also provide a wonderful insight to clubs about how much they should look to spend if they want to acquire any of these footballers.

There are many factors considered in calculating a player's market valuation. Let's take a look at the following list of footballers who are ahead of their immediate competition by some distance.

#5 Ederson - €50M

Ederson is arguably the best ball-playing goalkeeper on this list. While it may sound strange to read the term first, Ederson's ability on the ball suits Pep Guardiola's system perfectly.

Since his transfer from Benfica in 2017, Ederson has been one of Manchester City's top performers. The Brazilian is not only great with his feet, but he is also an excellent shot-stopper. He has won two Golden Boots in the Premier League so far.

Ederson has been one of the most consistent keepers in Europe in the current campaign. He has been a regular for Manchester City in the Premier League and the Champions League.

He has so far made 25 appearances in the current campaign, which includes 11 clean sheets. While Ederson has performed well, he will look to increase the number of clean sheets to match his stature.

#4 Alisson - €60M

Ederson's Brazilian team-mate and Liverpool goalkeeper joins the list. Alisson Becker has transformed the outlook of the Liverpool team since switching from Roma in 2018. He is a rock at the back.

Liverpool have suffered a lot in the last decade due to the lack of a consistent keeper. The most notable of these being Loris Karius' mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, the goalkeeping issue has now been resolved with Alisson.

STAT: Alisson Becker saved Jorginho's 75th-minute penalty at Stamford Bridge in September 2020. It was the goalkeeper's first penalty save for Liverpool and Jorginho's first Premier League miss.



Alisson's expertise at stopping goals makes him a standout among his compatriots. However, he shines more when closing down opponents as he uses his huge frame to his advantage. He has made 24 appearances in the current season across all competitions and has managed to keep 11 clean sheets.

