5 most valuable Liverpool players

Liverpool have gone from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp over the past few years and now have one of the best squads in the Premier League. The Merseyside giants have one of the most well-rounded sides in Europe at the moment and are the favourites to defend their Premier League title this season.

The Reds have had their fair share of troubles this season but have made some shrewd acquisitions in the transfer market and are set to make yet another assault on the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. Liverpool are currently in third place in the Premier League table and have effectively recovered from their shaky start to the season.

Liverpool have experienced extraordinary success over the past few years

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool juggernaut steamrolled their way to the club's first Premier League title in over 30 years last season and will want to maintain their hold over English football over the next few months. The reigning champions have added a few key players to their squad and will want to make a few more improvements as the season progresses.

Liverpool's sporting project over the past few years has worked wonders for the club and has yielded results in terms of both silverware and finance. Jurgen Klopp has some of the most valuable players in the world at his disposal and will rely on them to deliver for his side this season.

#5 Virgil Van Dijk - €80 million

Virgil van Dijk has been excellent for Liverpool

Liverpool's acquisition of Virgil van Dijk broke several records at the time and was widely regarded by sceptics as an impulsive decision. Two years on from his arrival at Liverpool, however, the Dutch defender is considered one of the best defenders in the world.

Liverpool had several problems in defence when Jurgen Klopp took the reins in 2015. The arrival of Virgil van Dijk marked Liverpool's resurgence as a European superpower and made the Reds one of the best defensive outfits in the country.

Liverpool's inadequacies in defence have been evident these past few weeks in the absence of Van Dijk. The Dutchman has emerged as a leader in Liverpool's defensive line and is likely is one of the most highly-rated players in Europe.

#4 Alisson Becker - €80 million

Alisson has been a brilliant signing

Liverpool had built an excellent side well before they signed Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson but their UEFA Champions League final loss in the 2017-18 season revealed a glaring chink in their armour.

Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius were unlikely to survive at one of the most ambitious clubs in Europe, and Liverpool immediately broke the bank to bring Alisson to the club in the following transfer window.

Liverpool had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and conceded 33 goals in 38 games over the course of their campaign. The Reds have their Brazilian goalkeeper to thank for much of their success over the past two years and Alisson's €80-million price tag is likely to keep him at Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

