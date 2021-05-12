5 most valuable Manchester United players currently 

Manchester United are enjoying one of their best seasons in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, not just statistically but also in terms of the overall progress made by the squad.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has made a massive impact since taking over the reins at Manchester United and should be lauded for his man-management skills, which have led to many players rediscovering their form.

A case in point is the resurgence of Luke Shaw, who has established himself as one of Premier League’s finest left-backs under Solksjaer after a public ostracisation by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

-Paul Pogba

-Luke Shaw

-Mason Greenwood

-Marcus Rashford

-Harry Maguire

-Fred



Just a few of the players that have thrived due to Ole’s superb man management. pic.twitter.com/9Vu1To5zNN — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 10, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players in Manchester United right now.

#5 Mason Greenwood | £45 million

Mason Greenwood became Manchester United's youngest debutant in the UEFA Champions League era

We kick off our countdown with Manchester United’s teenage sensation Mason Greenwood, who is currently one of the brightest young prospects in world football.

Greenwood joined Manchester United’s reputed youth academy at the tender age of 6 and worked his way up the ranks to make his first-team debut in a UEFA Champions League encounter.

Then-17-year-old Greenwood became the Red Devils’ youngest debutant in the Champions League era as well as their youngest goalscorer in a European competition. The Englishman got his real breakthrough in the 2019-20 season, during which he was involved in 21 goals (17 goals, 4 assists) from 49 appearances across all competitions.

Greenwood has returned to his goalscoring ways in the ongoing season after going through a steep learning curve in the first half.

In his last seven appearances for the club, Greenwood notched up seven goals and an assist - taking his tally to 11 goals and six assists in the 2020-21 season.

#4 Anthony Martial | £45 million

Anthony Martial has established himself as one of Manchester United’s leaders in the forward line

Anthony Martial arrived from AS Monaco on a £54 million fee and had a dream start to his Manchester United career, scoring an incredible solo goal against arch-rivals Liverpool.

The Frenchman became the world’s most expensive teenager at the time, and there were lofty expectations on his young shoulders. While the former Golden Boy winner is one of the most talented and skilled players in the Premier League, he is known to be wildly inconsistent and spends a bit too much time on the ball - leading to a fall in his market value over the years.

However, with maturity, Martial has established himself as one of Manchester United’s leaders in the forward line, with more assists (8) than goals (7) this season, bringing the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood into play.

The 25-year-old generally scores in patches, but the addition of assists and a wide range of passing has given a new dimension to his game over the past few seasons. He has made 103 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with 57 goal involvements (34 goals, 23 assists).

1 / 2 NEXT