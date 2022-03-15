5 most valuable midfielders who could be free agents in the summer

Transfers are a big part of football. Without a successful transfer strategy, it is hard to win trophies. Only rich clubs can dish out massive sums for big purchases in such a competitive market. However, free agents offer a chance for other teams to snag a bargain.

Free transfer, also known as the Bosman transfer, happens when a team signs a player that has been released at the end of his contract. For quality players, such instances usually occur when their wage demands aren't met or they are looking for a change. Many top players have left as free agents and succeeded at their new clubs.

ON THIS DAY: In 2006, Chelsea signed Michael Ballack from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

When talking of midfielders who have left as free agents, the likes of Paul Pogba, Michael Ballack and Leon Goretzka spring to mind. They had fruitful times at Juventus, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Let's now shift our attention to 2022 as we list the five midfielders with the highest market value who are set to be free agents in the summer.

#5 Jesse Lingard - €20 million

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Jesse Lingard's long-standing association with Manchester United could come to an end this year. The Englishman is quite low down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Despite an impressive return during his loan at West Ham last season, he was unable to convince Manchester United to give him more game time.

The attacking midfielder could have left the club in the summer but decided to fight for his place at United. Premier League clubs would have loved to add Lingard's creativity and experience to their existing squads. But that didn't happen, and Lingard is in the midst of another season wherein he barely plays.





Jesse Lingard's expected to leave Manchester United as free agent in June. He'll be respectful and professional until end of the season - but the plan has not changed. Edinson Cavani's also exploring options for his future as he's gonna be out of contract in July.

Overall, Lingard has 35 goals and 21 assists to his credit in 229 appearances at Manchester United. The English international's future under Ralf Rangnick is in jeopardy. A move to a mid-table Premier League club would be a sensible option for him as he will look to make the England team for the 2022 World Cup.

#4 Boubacar Kamara - €25 million

Olympique de Marseille v SS Lazio - UEFA Europa League - Group H

Boubacar Kamara is a versatile midfielder who plays for Marseille in Ligue 1. While his best position is just ahead of the backline in defensive midfield, he is equally adept at playing as a centre back. He is currently valued at €25 million, and his contract expires in a few months.

Kamara has been at Marseille throughout his career but could leave the French club this summer. Several Premier League clubs have kept tabs on him over the last 12 months as his contract saga unfolds. His attributes would fit well in the English top flight.

















Boubacar Kamara does not want to leave Marseille during this transfer window. Three clubs have already contacted his agent over a free move next summer: Bayern, Chelsea, Barcelona

The 22-year-old has played 155 times for his boyhood club. Having represented France at all youth levels, a senior call-up could soon be on the cards for the midfielder. Considering his age and potential, signing him on a free transfer would be a coup for any team.

#3 Marcelo Brozovic - €40 million

Udinese Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Marcelo Brozovic has been underrated for the majority of his career. Living in the shadows of teammates Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mateo Kovacic, the Croatian has found it hard to make the headlines. That being said, the midfielder would fit perfectly in any midfield three across Europe.

The Croatian is mainly a defensive midfielder. However, his passing prowess enables him to be competent in central midfield and attacking midfield as well. The 29-year-old has played 279 times for Inter Milan and has accumulated 26 goals and 35 assists for the club.





Inter are still confident to extend Brozovic contract. Barça will decide on free agent opportunities in the coming weeks/months.

The reigning Serie A champions had to offload the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi last summer due to their financial issues. In all likelihood, Brozovic, another one of their star players, could be heading away from the San Siro. Despite his age, he would be a terrific free agent.

#2 Franck Kessie - €48 million

UC Sampdoria v AC Milan - Serie A

Franck Kessie is a player who would cost a fortune in normal circumstances. However, he could become a free agent if he doesn't renew his contract. Milan's midfield maestro is currently valued at €40 million, which ranks him second on this list.

The Ivorian has taken the field on over 200 occasions for the seven-time Champions League winners. He is an indispensable cog in Stefano Pioli's machine. The Serie A leaders will have a job on their hands if they are tasked with finding Kessie's replacement.

Franck Kessie's agent George Atangana: "He's an important player so he deserves an important contract. There are too many rumours about his renewal. Talks of a proposal for €6.5m net per season from AC Milan? The real figures are very far from these".

Kessie's qualities are a must-have for the modern box-to-box midfielder. Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Camp Nou. It will be interesting to see how the situation regarding his contract pans out and whether or not he joins a new club this summer.

#1 Paul Pogba - €55 million

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Paul Pogba's move to Juventus from Manchester United in 2012 could be termed one of the best deals in recent history. The Old Lady benefitted massively from his services before making a sweet profit of €105 million by selling him back to Manchester United in 2016.

Pogba, who formed a formidable trio with Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo at Juventus, hasn't quite lived up to expectations at Old Trafford. Despite showing glimpses of excellence in the Premier League, Pogba has only managed 29 goals and 41 assists in 149 matches for United.

PSG are ready to offer Paul Pogba €600,000-a-week if he agrees to join them as a free agent in 2022, according to The Independent

His work off the ball and attitude have also not been up to the mark. Pogba, who is still only 28, would thrive at a club that would offer him more protection. If a team with a solid defensive midfielder is able to sign Pogba, it could make for a fantastic free transfer this summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh