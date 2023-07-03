5 most valuable midfielders in world football right now (2023)

The transfer market value of a player is something that constantly fluctuates. It shows the perceived worth of a player in the world of football and it is dictated by factors such as their age, potential, performance, market trends and their contract situation.

Consistent performances and the ability to contribute to the success of one's team will increase a player's value. Achievements, in terms of silverware and other personal accolades and marketability of players, will also become a factor in determining the value of a player in the eyes of clubs.

A player's transfer market valuation is a good barometer of a player's worth and clubs often rely on it when they get into negotiations or a bidding war for them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable midfielders in football right now.

#5 Gavi (Barcelona) - €90 million

Barcelona midfielder Gavi (cred: Last Word on Sports)

Prodigious young midfielder Gavi has already established himself as one of the finest in La Liga. The tenacious youngster's game is so well-rounded that it is hard to believe he is only 18 years old.

Gavi is extremely press-resistant thanks to his excellent close control and dribbling skills. He is a precise passer and is a dynamic midfielder who can play in a variety of roles in midfield. The Spain international is also a dogged presence in the centre of the park and hounds opponents during defensive transitions.

Gavi has plenty of potential and could go on to become one of the finest midfielders in the game over the next decade. He has a transfer market valuation of €90 million.

#4 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - €100 million

Federico Valverde in action for Real Madrid (cred: Managing Madrid)

Fede Valverde is a workhorse whose tireless workrate and relentlessness make him a crucial player in Real Madrid's midfield. The Uruguay international is also a technically gifted footballer whose ball control and ability to recycle possession are top-notch.

He is also a versatile player capable of playing in multiple positions in midfield as well as the right wing. Valverde has that Uruguayan warrior spirit in him and is always a wiry presence on the football field.

The 24-year-old is an excellent ball-progressor and can also chip in with crucial goals thanks to his incredible shooting ability. Valverde is one of Real Madrid's best players right now and he is expected to have a decorated career.

#3 Pedri (Barcelona) - €100 million

Barcelona midfielder Pedri (cred: The Real Champs)

Much like Gavi, Pedri is one of Barcelona's finest finds in recent years. The young and enterprising midfielder has already been likened to Barcelona greats like Xavi and Andres Iniesta. His style of play is quite similar to theirs and is tipped to go on and accomplish great things in his career.

In possession, Pedri's nimble touches and agility help him skip past challenges and navigate tight spaces with ease. He is also an excellent passer of the ball and his vision belies his age. Pedri is a player that Barcelona are pinning a lot of hope on going forward.

#2 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - €110 million

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala (cred: SportsBrief)

Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala is one of the most talented youngsters on the planet right now. The Germany international has already earned plenty of top-tier footballing experience and is likely to spearhead Bayern's attack soon.

Musiala scored an 89th-minute Bundesliga title-clinching goal on the final day of the season against FC Koln. It highlighted not only the sheer quality he possesses but also his ability to deliver in clutch scenarios.

In 47 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians in the 2022-23 season, Musiala scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Patrick Kluivert 🗣



"One of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr will have the Ballon d'Or for sure. They're dictating European football. They are going to be the pioneers of the next generation.



But there will be another player joining them soon (Jamal Musiala)." Patrick Kluivert 🗣 "One of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr will have the Ballon d'Or for sure. They're dictating European football. They are going to be the pioneers of the next generation. But there will be another player joining them soon (Jamal Musiala)." https://t.co/Qry2uRSXT1

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - €120 million

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring a goal for Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer on a deal reportedly worth €103 million. The English midfielder possesses a remarkable blend of qualities that have made him an exceptional player at the age of 20.

He showcases maturity and composure that belie his age and is not one to fold under pressure. Bellingham is also technically gifted and his dribbling skills and passing range are a testament to this.

Not only is he adept at creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates but also at finding the back of the net on a consistent basis. Bellingham was arguably Borussia Dortmund's most important player in their Bundesliga title charge this past season.

He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants in the 2022-23 season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jude Bellingham says he is 'itching' to start playing for Real Madrid following his £88.5m move from Borrusia Dortmund 🗣️ "Wherever I was going to take my next step, there was going to be pressure..."Jude Bellingham says he is 'itching' to start playing for Real Madrid following his £88.5m move from Borrusia Dortmund 🗣️ "Wherever I was going to take my next step, there was going to be pressure..."Jude Bellingham says he is 'itching' to start playing for Real Madrid following his £88.5m move from Borrusia Dortmund 💪⚽ https://t.co/VgQ30rReyr

