5 most valuable midfielders in the world right now

There are different kinds of midfielders. There are defensive-minded midfielders whose task is to provide extra cover at the back, there are deep-lying playmakers who pull the strings from the centre of the park, there are no. 8s and there are no. 10s whose job is to create chances.

Attacking players are usually rated higher in terms of monetary value and as such, when we look at five of the most valuable midfielders, the list is expected to hold players who contribute more directly in terms of goals and assists.

Europe is home to some of the best midfielders on the planet. They are all different in the way they approach the game and execute their responsibilities on the field. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - €70 million

Displacing the likes of Luka Modric and Isco from the Real Madrid first-team setup at the age of 22 is no mean feat and Federico Valverde had become a mainstay in Zinedine Zidane's playing XI before he was sidelined with an injury.

He has now made his return and is slowly getting reintegrated into the setup and should hit his stride once again sooner or later. Valverde is an exceptional central midfielder. The Uruguayan has excellent vision and can pick a killer pass. He is also good with the ball at his feet and can slalom past the traffic with some deft movement.

Valverde also loves testing the goalkeeper from range and drives into the box when the opportunity arises and contributes in the goalscoring department as well. He has scored three goals from eight appearances in the La Liga this season so far.

#4 Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - €81 million

Kai Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that reportedly rises to £71 million with add-ons this past summer. He came to Stamford Bridge on the back of an excellent season in the Bundesliga where he scored 12 goals and provided six assists from across 29 games.

However, Havertz hasn't exactly hit the ground running at Chelsea. Save for a hat-trick against Barnsley in the League Cup, Havertz has been largely off colour but it could just be him getting used to the rigors and demands of the Premier League.

Frank Lampard continues to persist with him though and Havertz has started 10 of Chelsea's 14 games so far. His current transfer market value is at €81 million but it's certain to fall if he doesn't turn his form around.

