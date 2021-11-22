5 most valuable Nike-sponsored footballers right now (2021)

The Nike swoosh is one of the world's most instantly recognizable symbols.

Thanks to its global appeal, the American brand enjoys an evergreen status across a variety of sports internationally.

In the football arena, Nike has maintained long and fruitful associations with some of the sport's greatest stars. Global icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Roberto Carlos and Luis Figo have all been poster boys for Nike at different times.

In 2021, Nike shifted its commercial focus to preserving associations with its current signees. This means they no longer roll out the red carpet for each and every emerging star, showing their ambition to sign only the very best in order to preserve a niche eliteness.

On that note, let's take a quick look at 5 most valuable Nike-sponsored footballers right now.

#5 Romelu Lukaku — €100 million

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

28-year-old Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku is one of football and Nike's most exclusive superstar strikers.

Lukaku previously played for Manchester United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion before leaving England in search of greater fortunes abroad. The Belgian is now back in England after a trophy-winning spell at Inter Milan, which convinced Chelsea to pay a £97.5 million transfer fee for him.

Lukaku is also the Belgium National Football Team's all-time top scorer with 67 goals to his name. It is a record that he will surely be able to improve on, as his presence in the team is an integral part of manager Roberto Martinez's setup.

Romelu Lukaku wears the Nike Phantom GT 2 Elite DF and is currently the world's sixth most valuable player at €100.00m.

Put some respect on his name 👑 Romelu Lukaku scored his first goals for Belgium 11 years ago today 🇧🇪At international level he’s outscored:🇨🇮 Didier Drogba🇺🇾 Luis Suarez🇸🇪 Zlatan Ibrahimovic🇪🇸 David Villa🇨🇲 Samuel Eto’o🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney🇫🇷 Thierry HenryPut some respect on his name 👑 https://t.co/Jk3svlaLt5

England v Albania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Jack Grealish is one of the most highly rated English superstars to be sponsored by Nike. He has been associated with the American brand since his early days in the sport.

Grealish recently moved from Aston Villa to join English champions Manchester City in a deal worth £100mn. The player is renowned for his unparalleled playmaking abilities, a penchant for finding space and an eye for goal.

Thanks to his remarkable displays at Villa, Grealish finally earned a transfer to a club where he can challenge major trophies.

He is currently valued at €100.00m and wears the Nike Phantom GT Elite 2 with his socks low.

Jack Grealish @JackGrealish

#NikeFootball #Hypervenom Get your own pair now on the Nike Football App. Can't wait to be wearing these. Get your own pair now on the Nike Football App. Can't wait to be wearing these. #NikeFootball #Hypervenom https://t.co/hAvQhoXCHC

