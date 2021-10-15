5 most valuable players under the age of 18 - October 2021

Teenage football prodigies aren't anything new in football. We've seen plenty of youngsters break onto the senior circuit at a very young age and match the levels of seasoned professionals. Some succeed in sustaining that momentum and form for a very long time while others tend to wither away before long.

The likes of Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and even Lionel Messi were all early bloomers who have gone on to have spectacular careers. Fortunately for them, they fell into the right hands at the right time and were given the attention and training they deserved and were worthy of.

Of late, we're starting to see more and more youngsters showcasing incredible talent at a very young age. Take for example the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who were already being considered elite when they were still teenagers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players under the age of 18 right now.

(Values courtesy: Transfermarket.com)

#5 Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) - €55 million

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga had already caught the attention of several European giants by the time he was 17 while playing for Stade Rennais. The teenager made his international debut for the French senior side when he was just 17 years, nine months, and 29 days old.

Camavinga is a holding midfielder with dancing feet. His spatial awareness is already top notch and he possesses great game intelligence as well. He was signed by Real Madrid this summer for a sum of €31 million.

The teenager is viewed as a long-term replacement for Casemiro. Camavinga offers a more dynamic presence in the center of the park for Real Madrid and is expected to be at the club for the foreseeable future.

B/R Football @brfootball 66' Camavinga makes his first appearance for Real Madrid

72' Camavinga scores his first goal for the clubWhat a dream debut for him 🌟 66' Camavinga makes his first appearance for Real Madrid

72' Camavinga scores his first goal for the clubWhat a dream debut for him 🌟 https://t.co/aU14cRu6j3

#4 Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - €60 million

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Despite all their problems both on and off the pitch, Barcelona can be proud of one thing. They have a crop of extremely talented youngsters coming through. 18-year-old Ansu Fati is chief among them.

The La Masia product was sensational for the Catalans in the opening stages of the 2020-21 season before being sidelined with a knee injury. It sidelined him for more than half a season but Fati is back now.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to protect their prized asset by inserting a €1 billion release clause in his new contract. In the 2020-21 season, Fati scored five goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Ronald Koeman's side.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨[ @ffpolo 🥇] | Ansu Fati told his agent, Jorge Mendes, at their meeting yesterday: “I only want Barça.” 🚨🚨[ @ffpolo🥇] | Ansu Fati told his agent, Jorge Mendes, at their meeting yesterday: “I only want Barça.” https://t.co/bkBk3FYzIh

