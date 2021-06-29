5 most valuable players over the age of 34

With modern football's emphasis on athleticism and agility, we often see players plan their retirements around the age of 34. That's because of the pace of the modern game, which requires players to be at top fitness.

Nevertheless, there are a few players who have continued to perform at the top level despite being well past 30. Through years of experience, these players have evolved their playing styles as per the ever-changing nature of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most valuable players over the age of 34.

#5 Keylor Navas | £10.3 million

Keylor Navas celebrates a goal with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final.

Keylor Navas is one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. The Costa Rican has been around since 2011, having started out with Levante in La Liga.

In 2014, after an impressive World Cup campaign, Navas was signed by Real Madrid, where he went on to win a host of big trophies. He won the UEFA Champions League three times and also won the La Liga title in 2017.

The 34-year-old moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, where he has won one league title and finished runner-up in the Champions League. Navas has also won several individual accolades during the course of his trophy-laden career.

Currently valued at £10.3 million, it's fair to say that Navas is undoubtedly one of the finest players produced by Costa Rica. After playing a stellar role for his club last season, it looks likely that Navas has at least another year or so of top-level club-level football left in him.

#4 Luis Suarez | £13 million

Luis Suarez during a training session with Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez has had an illustrious career, winning six league titles and one UEFA Champions League honour. After plying his trade with Groningen in Eredivisie, Suarez spent four years with Ajax before moving to Liverpool in 2010.

The 34-year-old spent four fabulous seasons with Liverpool, putting in some of the best individual performances seen in the competition. Although his time with Liverpool was not laden with any major trophies, his performances captured the interest of Spanish heavyweights Barcelona, who signed Suarez in 2014.

The Uruguayan's career stats as a centre-forward:



👕 613 appearances

⚽️ 405 goals

🅰️ 236 assists



Luis Suarez has been the best striker in world football over the past ten years.



Prove that we're wrong. You can't. pic.twitter.com/h7oYcUSBtJ — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 27, 2020

His six years with Barcelona were truly outstanding, as Suarez won four league titles and the Champions League after forming a legendary attacking partnership with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The summer of 2020 saw Suarez move to Atletico Madrid in a move that was surprised all and sundry. Despite being criticised as being past his best, Suarez silenced his naysayers by winning the 2020-21 La Liga title with Atletico, putting in some stunning individual performances.

Luis Suarez’s stats under his different managers 📊 pic.twitter.com/boT9PKdceN — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 11, 2021

Currently 34, Suarez certainly has a few years of top-level football left in him.

