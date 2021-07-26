5 most valuable players in La Liga - July 2021

The 2020-21 La Liga season went right down to the wire. Atletico Madrid had to grind out a win on the final day of the season to win their first Spanish top-flight title in seven years. While Real Madrid gave the Rojiblancos a run for their money, Barcelona crashed out of the race due to a severe dip in form in the closing stages of the season.

La Liga giants are trying to improve their squads this summer

Barcelona have strengthened their squad this summer. Real Madrid have also made a couple of valuable additions. Atletico Madrid are active in the transfer market ahead of what promises to be an exciting 2021-22 campaign.

La Liga is once again filled to the brim with exciting players, many of whom are the best in the world in their positions. Naturally, their transfer market valuations will be incredibly high.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players in La Liga.

(All stats and values courtesy: Transfermarkt)

#5 Casemiro (Real Madrid) - €70 million

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

The Real Madrid destroyer Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. In recent years, the Brazilian has added a lot more to his game than just recovering and turning over possession. He does not shy away from bombing forward and joining the attack.

He is a colossus in midfield and if Casemiro is having a good day, Real Madrid are likely to eke out a positive result. The Brazilian international is 29-years-old has two years remaining on his current contract with the La Liga giants.

Casemiro was one of Real Madrid's best players in the 2020-21 season and he carried that form into the 2021 Copa America for Brazil. He scored seven goals and six goals from defensive midfield in 46 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this past season.

#4 Pedri (Barcelona) - €80 million

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona youngster Pedri's stock has risen exponentially over the summer. He had a wonderful 2020-21 season with Barcelona. Despite being just 18-years-old, the diminutive midfielder made 52 appearances for the Catalans across all competitions this past term.

Pedri has already been likened to Xavi and Andres Iniesta. The Spanish midfielder is still a teenager but he already showcases wonderful feet and his skillset is replete with deft touches, flicks and delightful passes.

Pedri was picked as the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 and was arguably Spain's best player in the continental competition. He is presently valued at €80 million. His current contract with Barcelona expires next summer but the club has the option of extending it by two years which they are certain to exercise.

Pedri is 18 years old.



In his first senior season he played in 52 of Barcelona’s 54 games, starting 40.



He then went straight to the Euros and only missed one minute of Spain’s six games.



Now he’s in Tokyo, and he just played 90 minutes of Spain’s first game at the Olympics 🤯 pic.twitter.com/q2fz1qvMRw — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 22, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith