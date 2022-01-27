5 most valuable players at Manchester City currently

Manchester City are one of only three teams to have won five Premier League titles.

The reigning English champions have assembled a squad brimming with quality across positions over the years. Under Pep Guardiola, Cityzens have been the team to beat in the domestic scene. They are on course to win their fourth league title in five years, leading second-placed Liverpool by nine points.

Guardiola's men have also created a splash in Europe. They reached their first Champions League final last season but lost to Chelsea. They are one of the contenders in this year's competition too. City lost early in the Carabao Cup to West Ham United this season, but are in contention for the FA Cup.

Manchester City's recent success in England and Europe has been built around a core group of excellent players. On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable City players at the moment:

#5 Ruben Dias - €75 million

Ruben Dias has had a fine start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

Ruben Dias is one of the best young defenders in the game at the moment. He has made a sparkling start to life in the English top flight.

In his debut campaign in the competition last season, the Manchester City man won the Premier League Player of the Season award. In the process, the €68 million signing from Benfica helped his new club win their third league title in four years.

Rúben Dias @rubendias 🏼 Fantastic to finish the season off by being named Premier League Player of the Season! A reward for all the team who worked so hard to bring our fans the title. Thank you to the captains, panel and fans who voted for me. We'll see you in a few months to do it all over again! Fantastic to finish the season off by being named Premier League Player of the Season! A reward for all the team who worked so hard to bring our fans the title. Thank you to the captains, panel and fans who voted for me. We'll see you in a few months to do it all over again! 💪🏼🔵 https://t.co/GkIIKKzMN0

In almost 80 appearances across competitions, the 24-year-old has also bagged three goals and as many assists, proving his utility at both ends.

#4 Jack Grealish - €80 million

Jack Grealish arrived at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Manchester City splurged €117.5 million last summer to make Jack Grealish the most expensive English player in history.

However, the 26-year-old winger has had a rather lukewarm debut campaign with the five-time Premier League winners. In 23 games across competitions, he has bagged three goals and as many assists. However, Grealish is yet to light up the Etihad and justify his enormous price tag.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 8 - Jack Grealish won eight fouls tonight, one of only three instances since 2003/04 of a player winning 8+ fouls in a Premier League match at Old Trafford - the others were Cristiano Ronaldo vs Blackburn in April 2005 (8) & Wilfried Zaha vs Man Utd in May 2017 (10). Target. 8 - Jack Grealish won eight fouls tonight, one of only three instances since 2003/04 of a player winning 8+ fouls in a Premier League match at Old Trafford - the others were Cristiano Ronaldo vs Blackburn in April 2005 (8) & Wilfried Zaha vs Man Utd in May 2017 (10). Target. https://t.co/T1bBOaXb3M

The Englishman has not been helped by the fact that he has been played out of position by Guardiola a few times. Nevertheless, Grealish needs to replicate his Aston Villa exploits at the Etihad to fully endear himself to the City faithful. He scored seven goals and made 12 assists in his last campaign at Villa Park.

With City alive in three competitions, Grealish has the opportunity to end his first season at the club on a high.

