5 most valuable players in the Premier League according to CIES (June 2022) 

The Premier League has never been short of top-quality players. Many of the world's best footballers have blessed the league with their presence. These players hold high value in the market and are heavily influential on the pitch.

It is because of such footballers that the English top flight has remained so intense and competitive.

The current transfer window has seen some top players sign for Premier League clubs. There will surely be a few more additions by the time it ends. After all, playing for an English club has its perks.

The Premier League currently has a blend of amazing youngsters and well-established world-class players. Here, we take a look at the most valued players in the league right now.

Note: All values are as per the CIES Football Observatory

#5 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Manchester United were finally able to sign Jadon Sancho for £73 million (€85 million) last summer after a longstanding interest in the player.

Sancho had a fantastic four-season stint with Borussia Dortmund. He was key to the club's attack due to his dribbling skills, amazing footwork and creativity.

His performances for Borussia Dortmund raised expectations among Manchester United and Premier League fans. However, for some reason, he was unable to live up to the hype.

Last season, Sancho scored five times and provided just three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. He registered three goals and three assists in 29 appearances in the Premier League.

The Englishman is currently valued at €103.2 million and is expected to find some form under new manager Erik ten Hag.

#4 Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias was quick to adapt to the Premier League after he left Benfica to join Manchester City for €68 million in the 2020-21 season. The Portuguese defender settled in quickly and has turned out to be a stellar signing.

Dias has brought a lot of composure to the Cityzens' defense. The center-back has been key to the club's success in the league over the last two seasons. He recorded two goals and four assists in 28 Premier League appearances last season.

Dias remains one of the key players for Manchester City and will need to be at his best to defend the title next season. The 25-year-old is currently valued at €109.6 million.

#3 Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Last winter's transfer window saw Luis Diaz join Liverpool from FC Porto. The club signed him for £37.5 million (€45 million), with a further £12.5 million (€15 million) in potential bonuses.

Diaz helped the Reds put up a strong challenge for the Premier League title last season. The 25-year-old scored four goals and registered three assists in 13 league appearances last season.

With Sadio Mane signing for Bayern Munich this summer, Diaz's role has become more crucial for the Reds. The former Porto forward is currently valued at €110 million.

#2 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Manchester City are blessed with some top-quality players in their squad. Having signed a good number of talented players over the past few years, they have found a gem of a player from their academy in the form of Phil Foden.

The left-footed forward is capable of playing in a number of positions, providing manager Pep Guardiola with the utmost tactical flexibility.

The young Englishman was quite impressive last season, having scored nine goals and registered five assists in the Premier League in 28 appearances.

With his creativity and goalscoring abilities, Phil Foden is expected to get more minutes on the pitch in the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old is currently valued at €124 million and is one of the hottest young prospects in world football right now.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

If there was one player who was in heavy demand before the end of last season, it was Erling Haaland.

Due to his terrific goal-scoring abilities and consistency in front of goal, the Norwegian striker had plenty of suitors this summer. Manchester City eventually won the race for his signature, as they signed him for £51.1 million (€60 million).

Erling Haaland had an outstanding goalscoring record at Borussia Dortmund, having scored 83 goals and 19 assists in 87 matches across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see how effective the striker will be in the Premier League with City. The 21-year-old is currently valued at €152.6 million.

