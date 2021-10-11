5 most valuable players in the Premier League - October 2021

The Premier League is arguably the most exciting and entertaining top division league in Europe. The thrill-a-minute nature of the Premier League has enabled it to earn followers all around the globe. It's hard to predict what's going to happen in any given game in the English top-flight.

The Premier League is home to some world-class talent

There is no shortage of world-class talent or superstars in the Premier League. The English sides have done well for themselves in Europe in recent times. The UEFA Champions League final of the 2020-21 season was played between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Manchester United had made it to the finals of the UEFA Europa League as well. As such, the allure of playing for a Premier League side can be hard to resist for most players. These clubs are also financially well off and have some of the highest wage bills in all of Europe.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players in the Premier League for the month of October.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €100 million

Manchester City midfield lynchpin Kevin De Bruyne has firmly established himself as one of the best in the business. The Belgian international has been nothing short of phenomenal for Manchester City in the Pep Guardiola era.

He has won the PFA Player of the Year Award in the last two seasons. The 30-year-old signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City in April earlier this year and is now tied to the club until 2025.

De Bruyne's incredible vision, passing range and shooting ability make him a threat like no other. His valuation currently stands at €100 million.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €100 million

Mohamed Salah is one of the most in-form players in Europe's top 5 leagues right now. The Egyptian international has been running riot since the start of the 2021-22 season and seems to be in prime goalscoring form for Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has scored nine goals and provided three assists in nine appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's men in the new season.

Salah's ability to find the back of the net from tight angles coupled with his dribbling ability make him a nightmare to defend against in and around the final third.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2023 and reports suggest that the Merseysiders are looking to reach an agreement with him over a fresh contract. Salah is currently valued at €100 million.

