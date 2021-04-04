The biggest league in the world, the Premier League never fails to amaze. From some of the best players in the world to some of the best managers in the world, English football's top-flight guarantees entertainment like no other league in the world.

Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated the league in recent seasons, with two of the best managers in the world competing against each other. Both clubs boast top players like Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

While players from Manchester City and Liverpool are highly valued, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham Hotspur's attacking pair of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have also established themselves as some of the best players in the league. With that being said, we look at the:

5 most valuable players in the Premier League this season

#5 Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | £90 million

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City

Arguably the best player in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne's importance to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is immeasurable.

When Manchester City paid a then club record fee of £68 million to Wolfsburg for De Bruyne in 2015, eyebrows were raised. Six seasons later, the Belgium international is regarded by many as one of the best midfielders to have played in the Premier League.

Manchester City are convinced that Kevin De Bruyne will sign a new contract, “just a matter of time” - he’s staying. Raheem Sterling is also on the agenda among players to negotiate a new contract, work in progress. Sergio Agüero will decide his future in the next weeks. 🔵 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2021

Advertisement

De Bruyne has made 254 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 64 goals and providing 105 assists. Well-known for his creativity, passing and vision, the 29-year old has made 24 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool | £90 million

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool might not be enjoying the best of seasons, but there is no denying his quality.

Regarded by many as one of the best right-backs in the world, Alexander-Arnold has played a crucial role in Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League success under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The 22-year old has excelled with his attacking prowess and crossing ability.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now provided as many Premier League assists for Liverpool (30) as Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.



🎯 Fowler: 266 games

🎯 Owen: 216 games

🎯 TAA: 121 games



Oh, and he's a right-back. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gP0Iu8q9l0 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

A product of the Liverpool academy, Alexander-Arnold has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Also Read: Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world this season (2020/21)

1 / 2 NEXT