5 most valuable players in Serie A this season (2020-21)

The Serie A is one of the biggest leagues in world football, featuring some of the best players and managers from around the globe.

The Italian top flight is renowned for being one of the most tactical leagues in European football. The UEFA league coefficient ranks Serie A in third position, behind the La Liga and the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus are the most successful club in Serie A history, with 36 titles, far ahead of Inter Milan and AC Milan (18 titles apiece). The cities of Turin and Milan account for 79 league titles in 116 years of Serie A football.

Five Most Valuable Players in Serie A this season

Juventus have dominated the Serie A in recent years, winning the last nine league titles. The club from Turin boasts many valuable players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, teams like Inter Milan and AC Milan have been on the resurgence, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining their ranks.

On that note, let's have a look at the five most valuable players in the Serie A this season.

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma | AC Milan | €60 million

Gianluigi Donarumma

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the youngest-ever debutant in Serie A history, has been on the rise ever since.

The 22-year old made his Milan debut at the tender age of 16 years and 242 days but made an immediate impact. The Italian sealed his place in Milan's starting XI soon after, leading many to hail Donnarumma as the heir apparent to Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Some of the biggest clubs in world football like Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in the young goalkeeping sensation.

After being promoted from AC Milan's youth team in the 2015-16 season, Donnarumma has made 205 Serie A appearances, keeping an impressive 70 clean sheets.

The Italian, who has not yet signed a contract extension with the Serie A giants, could leave Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season.

#4 Lautaro Martínez | FC Internazionale Milano | €70 million

Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez has been instrumental in Inter Milan's resurgence over the last few years.

Martinez's return of 14 goals and eight assists in 28 Serie A appearances has played a key role in Inter Milan, occupying the numero spot in the Italian top flight this season.

The 23-year old arrived at Inter Milan from Racing Club in Argentina in 2018 on a fee of €24million. In 90 Serie A appearances, he has scored 34 goals and provided 14 assists.

The 23-year old has immense potential and many years ahead of him, justifying his current valuation of €70 million.

