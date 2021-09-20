5 most valuable players in the UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season

UEFA Champions League is a platform where football lovers get to see the best of the best from around Europe. The same paves the way for top-level teams and players to fight it out against each other for the most coveted trophy in club football.

Over the course of years, the UEFA Champions League has raised its bar. The intense contest has squeezed fine performances out of teams and individuals. In the recent past, we have seen unexpected things happen in the competition.

Ajax made a dream run in the 2018-19 season, reaching the semi-finals. Lyon and RB Leipzig also made semi-final appearances in the 2019-20 campaign. Liverpool broke their deadlock for the trophy a few seasons ago. In short, UCL never disappoints and this season will be no different either.

Legends of the competition Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have found new homes this season. Adding to that, the presence of constantly evolving starlets Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland makes sure that there is a lot for us to look up to this term.

On the same note, let's take a look at:

5 most valuable players in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Source: Transfermarkt

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) — £90 million

Lukaku has already bagged 4 goals across all competitions

In his short stay with Inter Milan, Lukaku achieved a hero's status as he helped the Nerazzurri secure the Scudetto after 10 long years. However, the Belgian's journey within Serie A was short-lived as he couldn't refuse a comeback to Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku has re-joined the Londoners for a club-record fee and started scoring goals without wasting any time. He has bagged four goals (EPL:3, UCL:1) across all competitions already.

His fine form with Inter Milan and Belgium, which continues to date, has helped Lukaku maintain his market value way above his competitors. He is currently valued at £90 million.

#4 Neymar (PSG) — £90 million

Neymar is currently valued at £90 million

Despite seeing a £9 million dip, Paris Saint-Germain's MVP, Neymar, holds the 4th spot after being valued at £90 million. The Parisians had to hand out the Ligue 1 trophy to champions Lille last term.

Neymar and his side had to settle with the Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions. The same has resulted in PSG players losing out on their market value. Unfortunately, Neymar has been one of them.

Nevertheless, with age being on his side and with the skillset he possesses, Neymar can never be written off. The Brazilian has re-united with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. A lot can be expected from the duo once again in this Champions League season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh