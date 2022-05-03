5 most valuable players who have not won a trophy (May 2022)

Winning trophies is the main objective of any football club and every player dreams of getting his hands on the biggest titles on the planet. However, not everybody manages the same and many are still in the hunt to win their first ever trophy.

For one reason or another, silverware often eludes them. It is either because they are not at a big club or that their club is not performing at the required level to win a trophy. Regardless, luck or no luck, they are still in the hunt to win some silverware. While some players still have time on their side, others lack the same.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players right now who have not won a trophy.

#5 Amine Gouiri- €50 million

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v OGC Nice: Group C - UEFA Europa League

OGC Nice striker Amine Gouiri is one of the hottest talents in Ligue 1 at the moment. The 22-year-old ace has helped his side compete for the top four in the league table. They currently sit fifth in the table, just two points off fourth-placed AS Monaco.

Gouiri has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances. The striker's positional play, coupled with the ability to be clinical in the final third of the pitch, has done wonders for the French club.

However, the winger-cum striker, who currently has a market value of €50 million, is yet to win a trophy. Regardless, given his current form, Gouiri is likely to help OGC Nice win a trophy soon. Alternatively, he could secure a move to a club where he could win a title eventually.

#4 Gavi- €60 million

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Gavi is currently one of the brightest midfielders in world football and has taken his game to the next level this season. Still only 17, the youngster has been likened by many as an interesting mix of Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta. However, he still has a long way to go before he is compared to them.

A bustling box-to-box midfielder, Gavi is intelligent going forward and hard-working while tracking back. Despite being so young, he is excellent in possession and rarely makes mistakes under pressure. Moreover, he has flourished even more since Xavi's appointment as manager in November. He has scored two goals and made six assists in 30 La Liga appearances this season.

Gavi is sure to develop into a fine player but will also hope to get his hands on a trophy soon. The midfielder, who currently has a market value of €60 million, will aim to get Barcelona back amongst the trophies in the years to come.

#3 Declan Rice- €75 million

West Ham United v Burnley - Premier League

Declan Rice is likely to be one of the first names on England's list of players to go to the 2022 World Cup. The West Ham United midfielder has been magnificent all season and is in the conversation for the best midfielder in the Premier League this term.

He can drive forward and protect the backline while also controlling the tempo of the game against the best clubs in England. The midfielder has played a key role in getting his side into the Europa League semi-finals and fighting for the Premier League's top six spots. In doing so, he has scored five goals and provided four assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport “I’ve always said it, I don’t want to have a career where I’ve won nothing.



“I want to win the Premier League and lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League and I want to win the FA Cup, League Cup, stuff with England. I want to win it all."



- Declan Rice on Overlap “I’ve always said it, I don’t want to have a career where I’ve won nothing.“I want to win the Premier League and lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League and I want to win the FA Cup, League Cup, stuff with England. I want to win it all."- Declan Rice on Overlap https://t.co/RTKPXpB7UE

The Englishman is primed for a move in the summer, especially since he is yet to add any silverware to his trophy cabinet. His current market value at €75 million but West Ham will demand around €178 million, as per The Athletic (via Si.com).

#2 Jack Grealish- €80 million

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League

Jack Grealish was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, making 16 goal contributions in 26 league appearances for Aston Villa. Courtesy of this, Manchester City broke the British transfer record to sign him in the summer for over €118 million.

While the move has not completely panned out well for the Englishman, there is still time for him to turn things around. One of his main reasons for the move would have been the desire to win trophies, a feat that looked unlikely to achieve if he stayed at Aston Villa.

City are leading the race to win the Premier League and are one point above second-placed Liverpool. They are also in a good position to win the Champions League, leading the semi-final tie against Real Madrid 4-3 ahead of the second leg. Hence, there is a lot of hope that Grealish, who is worth €80 million at the moment, could lift multiple trophies this season.

However, he, too, shall have to play his part in the coming weeks if he hopes to feel a gold medal around his neck by the end of the campaign.

#1 Harry Kane- €100 million

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane is one of the most deadly strikers in the world right now. The 28-year-old star had a poor first half of the season but has certainly picked up his game in 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur are battling for a top four spot right now and a lot looks possible, thanks to Kane's brilliance. He has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in 33 Premier League appearances this season, with most of his strikes coming over the last couple of months. But the striker, who has been incredible for the North London club over the last eight years, will go trophyless again this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Harry Kane will turn 29 this summer and still not have a single trophy to his name.



Time to move on? 🤔 Harry Kane will turn 29 this summer and still not have a single trophy to his name.Time to move on? 🤔 https://t.co/KYR2tclMvS

With Antonio Conte at the helm now, Kane could perhaps dream of winning titles next season. However, an exit cannot be ruled out, since he will turn 29 soon.

Edited by Aditya Singh