5 most valuable under-23 forwards in the world right now (2021)

Football clubs have seen massive changes in their approach to the transfer market over the years. More sides opt to invest healthy sums in young and rising stars, especially the big, title-contending European teams.

It's not surprising then that four of the ten most expensive players of all time were aged 23 or under at the time of their transfers. With so many talented young guns coming to the fore every season, the trend is all set to continue now.

Based on current market values, here's a look at the five most valuable attackers under the age of 23:

#5 Joao Felix - £63 million

Felix has already won two league titles and one international trophy.

This might come as a surprise to see Joao Felix on this list. That's because the 21-year-old hasn't fully played to his potential for Atletico Madrid since joining the Rojiblancos on a record fee from Benfica two years ago.

He has gone 19 games across competitions without scoring for his club. However, considering his young years and the promise he holds, the Portuguese winger remains a valuable prospect.

OptaJose @OptaJose 940 - @joaofelix70 in a streak of 940 minutes (19 games) without scoring with @atletienglish in all competitions, his worst streak with Rojiblancos. His last goal was against Villarreal in @LaLigaEN on February 28. Unlucky. 940 - @joaofelix70 in a streak of 940 minutes (19 games) without scoring with @atletienglish in all competitions, his worst streak with Rojiblancos. His last goal was against Villarreal in @LaLigaEN on February 28. Unlucky. https://t.co/6ASkltdhCk

Following a difficult start to life in Madrid, Felix improved last season, scoring seven goals and assisting six more times. That helped the Rojiblancos win their first La Liga title in seven years. Felix's best, though, is yet to come.

#4 Marcus Rashford - £76.5 million

From academy prospect to superstar role model

Marcus Rashford hasn't looked back since bursting onto the scene as a promising young 18-year-old in the Europa League in 2015. Currently, his Manchester United goal tally stands at 91 goals and 57 assists across competitions.

Since the start of 2019-20, though, he has tallied 81 goal contributions - 51 goals and 30 assists. Only two other wingers - Mohamed Salah and Jadon Sancho - have had more goal contributions in this period than Rashford.

ً @utdrobbo Marcus Rashford since 19/20:

• 93 starts

• 51 goals

• 30 assists



The only wingers to contribute to more goals are Mohamed Salah & Jadon Sancho. Marcus Rashford since 19/20:• 93 starts• 51 goals• 30 assistsThe only wingers to contribute to more goals are Mohamed Salah & Jadon Sancho. https://t.co/BvcgzFFjBz

With his electric pace, close control, proficient dribbles and devastating finishing skills, the 24-year-old has all the attributes of a classic winger. He has grown into a talismanic figure of sorts, both on and off the pitch. The best part is that, there's still room for improvement.

