5 most valued players aged 30 or above in football right now

Age is a crucial factor in the game of football. It is a daunting task to stay fit for the top players to deliver at the same quality year after year.

Modern day football has only added to the problem with an ever-growing number of fixtures and even more demands on the players.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have set an example for other footballers, showcasing their consistency even at the age of 37 and 34, respectively. They have belied their ages and utilised the benefits of scientific advancements to keep themselves in shape.

They aren't the only modern footballers who have maintained their elite status into their third decade.

Here, we take a look at the most valued players in the world right now who are at or above the age of 30.

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois built his reputation as a goalkeeper at Atletico Madrid. His time at Chelsea wasn't bad either, and he won two Premier League titles as well as the Golden Glove in the 2016-17 season.

The Belgian goalkeeper signed for Real Madrid in the 2018-19 season and has been with them since. Over time, Courtois has grown into a vital player for Los Blancos, rescuing them with his saves time and again.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper played a massive role in helping the Spanish giants win La Liga and the Champions League last season. His performance in the Champions League final against Liverpool was especially noteworthy. Courtois is currently valued at €60 million.

#4 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Not many expected Sadio Mane to shine as brightly as he did since joining Liverpool in the 2016-17 season from Southampton. The Senegalese forward went on to become a regular goal-scorer for the Reds and was vital to their success over the past few years.

The forward stood out for his quick footwork, fine dribbling, and amazing ability to create and score goals. Mane scored 120 goals and registered 38 assists across all competitions for Liverpool. He played an important role in them winning the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League.

After six impressive seasons with Liverpool, Sadio Mane signed for Bayern Munich this summer (Source: BBC). The forward, who is currently 30 years of age, is valued at €70 million and will be dearly missed by Premier League fans.

#3 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

It has been five seasons now since Neymar signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Since joining the French club in the 2017-18 season, the Brazilian forward has done a fine job for them in front of goal.

With 100 goals in 144 appearances across all competitions, Neymar has been a top marksman for Paris Saint-Germain. He has won four Ligue 1 titles with the club but the Champions League trophy has still eluded him and the club.

It is certainly a joy to watch Neymar play, especially with his mind-boggling dribbling and nimble footwork. Th forward, who is now 30 years of age, is currently valued at €75 million.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is blessed to have a gem of a midfielder in the form of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian playmaker is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world right now.

With his wide range of passing and terrific vision, De Bruyne can pierce almost any defense. His goal-scoring abilities aren't too bad either, especially when it comes to scoring from long range.

De Bruyne has been instrumental in helping City win the Premier League four times in the last five seasons. The 30-year-old Belgian is currently valued at €85 million and will be crucial for City in the upcoming season.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Age will not deter Mohamed Salah for now.

Liverpool have been quite impressive in the past few seasons and one of the major reasons for that is the form of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger has been in fine goal-scoring form in the Premier League and Europe.

Due to his amazing speed, superb dribbling and excellent knack for finding goals, Salah has been a massive player for the Reds. Last season, the Liverpool forward went on to score 23 goals in the Premier League, becoming the joint Golden Boot winner in the process.

Salah's presence on the pitch has been fearful for the opposition and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming season. The Egyptian forward is currently valued at €90 million, the most valued player above the age of 30.

