5 most versatile attackers in world football right now

When it comes to rating the finest attackers in football, people are quick to make their judgements simply based on the number of goals and assists. They often forget that versatility is also an important quality attackers should possess.

The ability to play and impress in multiple positions across the offensive half is not appreciated enough in the sport. Yet players who possess this quality end up proving to be huge assets for their clubs, especially when injury crises strike. That is why managers are more likely to appreciate versatile attackers than fans.

The football world is blessed with several incredible attackers who have proved to be efficient playing in multiple positions across the offensive half of the pitch.

Tearing opposition defences apart on the flanks, cutting inside the box to create havoc and dropping deep to help in build-up play, these players are the perfect definition of what is called 'Jack of all trades, master of some'. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

Barcelona winger Memphis Depay ranks among the most versatile attackers in the game at the moment. It is an open secret that the Dutchman's ability to impress in multiple positions in attack is a key reason why Ronald Koeman went all out to secure his signature this summer.

The 27-year-old has played as a striker, left winger and as an attacking midfielder so far in his career. Depay has an impressive record of 146 goals and 95 assists to his name across spells with PSV, Manchester United, Olympique Lyon and Barcelona.

Memphis Depay gets his first Barça goal, but it’s not enough for the W.



Full Time: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/zN6sLZUSPz — CrossAndNod (@crossandnodFT) August 21, 2021

Depay made his first appearance for the Blaugrana following his switch to Camp Nou this summer, in the La Liga opener against Real Sociedad. He contributed an assist in that game and followed that up with another brilliant display against Athletic Bilbao, where he scored his first goal in the Blaugrana shirt.

#4 Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa's versatility allowed him to break into Juventus starting line-up last term.

Federico Chiesa took Serie A by storm with his incredible performances last season. Signed by Juventus on a two-year loan deal in October 2020, many didn't think Chiesa would survive in the Bianconeri's star-studded squad.

However, he has been able to prove them wrong, thanks to his versatility. The attacker played across multiple positions on the pitch last season, including either flank of the offensive line, both wings of midfield as well as a striker. He finished the campaign with 15 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions.

1999 - Federico Chiesa is the first Italian 🇮🇹 player to score 2+ goals in a UEFA Champions League knockout stage game with Juventus since Filippo Inzaghi, in April 1999 against Manchester United. Amazing.#JuveFCP pic.twitter.com/HIXjfTDyZr — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) March 9, 2021

Chiesa's eye-catching performances earned him a call-up to Italy's squad for the European Championship this summer, where he scored twice to help the Azzurri win the continental crown.

