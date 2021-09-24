5 most versatile full-backs in the Premier League right now (2021)

The Premier League has always been filled with players who can play in multiple positions. It is a blessing for the managers to have players who can offer them such quality.

In today's era, being versatile not only helps you stand out but can often be a game-changer for the player. Manchester City's summer signing Jack Grealish is the best example of this. The Englishman can play both on the wings and centrally, having more unpredictability to his game.

Some Premier League full-backs can play in multiple positions

In a way, today's game demands versatility more than it ever did before. In a league like the Premier League, it adds a whole new dimension to a player's game.

We have seen some natural full-backs play various roles both at the back and in midfield. The Premier League has a handful of such full-backs who have played in different positions over the years. On that note, let's take a look at some of the most versatile full-backs in England's top division:

#5 Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Nelson Semedo came through the youth system of Sintrense in Portugal. He was later on signed by Portuguese giants Benfica. It took time for the dynamic full-back to get a start in Benfica's senior team but once he did, there was no looking back.

His first season at Benfica was hampered by a knee injury but he capitalized on the opportunities the following season. Semedo played an integral role as Benfica claimed their fourth consecutive league title win.

His impressive performances earned him a transfer to Barcelona. Primarily a right-back, Semedo was at times used as a left-back at the Catalan club to take the place of the injured Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo. The Portuguese defender was equally effective on the left as he played an important role in helping the Spanish giants win the 2017-18 and 2018-19 league titles.

#ForçaBarça @BarcaStat Nelson Semedo Stats with Benfica 🔴🔵



65 matches

63 starts

3 goals

10 assists

11 yellow

0 red



2015/16: 18m, 1g, 0a

The 27-year old joined Wolverhampton Wanderers last season and has been a regular starter for them. At Wolves, Semedo has played both as a right-back and a right wing-back. His ability to play in multiple positions on the right and left side of the pitch makes him a valuable player for the Premier League club.

#4 Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League

Kieran Tierney's love for Celtic tempted him to play for them. He signed for the Hoops at the age of six. The Scot did not take long to develop and was soon recognized as a very effective and able full-back.

Tierney has made 170 appearances across all competitions for Celtic, scoring eight times and assisting in 37 other goals. Over time, he gained a reputation for being a very reliable figure on the left side of defense. His attacking game also got better with time.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Apps -- 6⃣

Shots -- 3⃣

Goals -- 1⃣

Key passes -- 1⃣0⃣

Accurate crosses -- 6⃣

Tackles -- 1⃣0⃣

Interceptions -- 1⃣3⃣

Rating -- 7⃣.1⃣3⃣



Tierney's stunning performances earned him a move to Arsenal in the Premier League in 2019. The Scottish defender struggled with a dislocated shoulder in his first season in 2019 but played more regularly last season. The 24-year old can be effective as a left centre-back, a left-back and a left wing-back. His versatility could be very helpful for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta going forward.

