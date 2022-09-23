5 most versatile players right now

While coaches are always looking to secure specialist players in each position, the importance of versatile players cannot be overlooked. Footballers who can play well in multiple positions are prized assets to their respective teams.

In their senior careers, plenty of footballers end up playing in positions that they weren't extensively used in during their formative years. The skills they've imbibed, coupled with their natural abilities, help them grow into multifaceted footballers capable of donning various roles for their sides.

It is difficult for any player at the highest level to be considered world-class in one position. But there are also players who have proven to be incredible in multiple ones. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most versatile players right now.

#5 Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva is one of the most versatile players in the Premier League

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco as a promising right-winger. But due to his lack of pace, he was shifted to a more central role by City's manager Pep Guardiola. Silva excelled in his role as a number 8 who had plenty of freedom to roam forward and invade the attacking third.

Over the years, the Portugal international has become effective in multiple roles. He excels as a right-winger thanks to his excellent ball retention and progression abilities. Silva's decision-making, close control and precise passing make him one of Manchester City's most dangerous players in the final third.

He can play as a central midfielder, false nine and as a right winger for the reigning Premier Leauge champions. In 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Silva has scored two goals and provided three assists.

#4 Ivan Perisic (Croatia/Tottenham Hotspur)

It's hard to find a player more versatile than Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic was part of the valiant Croatian side that made it to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 33-year-old, who joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer, is capable of playing in a multitude of positions and is one of the most versatile players in the game right now.

Perisic is extensively used as a wing-back these days. But he can play as a wide forward, defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder. Perisic can also play on either flank and this makes him a great utility player.

But that doesn't mean that he is a squad player who can fill in for just about anyone. Perisic is one of the first names on the teamsheet for both club and country. In nine appearances across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur so far this term, Perisic has provided four assists.

#3 Fede Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid)

The versatile Fede Valverde is quickly establishing himself as one of Real Madrid's most dependable players

Fede Valverde is swiftly establishing himself as one of Real Madrid's most important players. His game intelligence, coupled with his excellent technical abilities, has now rendered him undroppable from the Real Madrid first-team.

With Real Madrid suffering from no shortage of world-class midfielders, Valverde is quite often deployed as a right winger. He excels in that role and terrorizes defenders with his pace and incredible ball progression skills.

The roles of a central midfielder and a wide forward are quite different and Valverde is nearly word-class in both. That is what makes him one of the most dependable stars in this Real Madrid side.

In nine appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos so far this term, Valverde has scored four goals and provided two assists.

#2 David Alaba (Austria/Real Madrid)

David Alaba is as versatile as they come

David Alaba had a glorious debut season at Real Madrid after joining the club in the summer of 2021. The dynamic defender won the La Liga and Champions League titles in his first season with Los Blancos.

Alaba is a technically proficient footballer who can play in multiple positions. He emerged onto the scene as a left-back for Bayern Munich. At the same time, he was being used as a central midfielder for the Austrian national team. He became really good in both positions.

At club level, Alaba has gradually transitioned into a centre-back whose excellent ball-playing abilities help his side play out from the back comfortably. He is without doubt one of the most versatile footballers on the planet.

David Alaba has been awarded the best Austrian player of the year.

#1 Joshua Kimmich (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich is arguably the most versatile players on the planet

Joshua Kimmich has established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has been in great form for Bayern Munich in the opening stages of the new season. Kimmich is much like German legend Philipp Lahm, who transitioned from right-back to central midfielder in his latter days as a footballer.

Kimmich was groomed in the ways of a central midfielder during his academy years. But he was deployed as a right-back in his early years with Bayern's senior team under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. Kimmich's superior technical abilities have enabled him to play in both positions equally well.

Kimmich has largely played as a central midfielder of late and is very rarely used as a full-back. He excels at orchestrating play from deep and is also excellent at impeding opposition attacks and protecting his defense.

FC Bayern Munich @FCBayernEN



See who he beat here:



#MiaSanMia You voted for Joshua Kimmich's sneaky free-kick against Frankfurt as your Goal of the Month for AugustSee who he beat here: fc.bayern/KimmichAugust You voted for Joshua Kimmich's sneaky free-kick against Frankfurt as your Goal of the Month for August ⚽️🔥See who he beat here: fc.bayern/KimmichAugust#MiaSanMia https://t.co/65JFARTx3f

