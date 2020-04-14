5 veterans who could make a final high-profile move this summer

This quintet has proven their pedigree over the years and will relish one last challenge.

This group of illustrious veterans still have a few years of quality left in them.

Will we see Cavani in an Atletico Madrid shirt next season?

One of the most cost-effective ways of recruitment is bringing in free agents, and if they are world-class players, it's a bonus. Well, this summer will provide the clubs in Europe with a window of opportunity, especially considering the fact that many highly-rated veterans are set to leave their current teams on a free transfer.

Also, some players who have entered the autumn of their careers but still have a couple of years left on their contracts, could take advantage of the ongoing situation to snap up the last high-profile contract before hanging up their boots.

In this article, we will take a look at the five top-class veterans who could sign their last lucrative contracts with new clubs before calling time on their careers.

#5 Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen and Tottenham Hotspur are set to part ways after eight years since the 32-year-old turned down all of the club's previous attempts to tie him down to a new contract. Vertonghen arrived in London in 2012 and went on to become an invaluable asset for Spurs. The versatile left-footed defender has been an ever-present figure for Tottenham, registering over 300 appearances in all competitions during his eight-year spell at the club.

He has set up a formidable defensive partnership with his fellow Belgium international teammate Toby Alderweireld, establishing himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League during the past decade. But, unlike Alderwireld, who has recently extended his contract with the North London club, Vertonghen has remained resolute in his desire to force his way out of London.

The Belgian's contract will expire at the end of the season, which has put several of Europe's major sides on red alert. There will be no lack of suitors for the former Ajax defender, with Inter Milan understood to be leading the race. During Antonio Conte's tenure at the Giuseppe Meazza, five of the Nerazzurri's nine signings came from the Premier League, and the Italian looks to add another name to the list.

With Diego Godin set to leave Italy's fashion capital after just one season, the Milanese outfit will have to find a suitable replacement, and a player of Vertonghen's class and experience perfectly fits the bill. The highly-rated veteran is absolutely world class, and the fact he won’t cost a dime makes him an excellent signing for the Nerazzurri.

Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic could be one of the players leaving Barcelona at the end of 2019-20, as the Catalan boss Quique Setien looks to reshape the aging squad ahead of the new season. With less than two years left on his contract at the Camp Nou, the Croat seems destined to continue his career elsewhere, especially considering the fact that the La Liga giants have no intention of renewing his contract.

The 32-year-old joined the club from Sevilla in 2014 and has become one of the most consistent first-team performers since, accruing nearly 300 appearances during his six-year stint in Catalonia. However, the ex-Basel midfielder has tumbled down the pecking order this season, registering just ten La Liga starts and could be poised to switch away for regular first-team action.

Although he is approaching his twilight years, Rakitic is still one of the world's best midfielders, who can perform at the highest level for at least three more years. He is past his prime, but even when he was at the peak of his powers, the Croatia international never relied upon speed and strength. Instead, he frequently used his pinpoint passing and football smarts to unlock the opposition's defense and link up the defense and attack with pure class.

Rakitic fell victim to Frenkie de Jong's arrival and is ready to move on the summer, with Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Juventus, all interested in capturing his signature. Although United's interest seems to have faded away since the January transfer window, the Serie A giants remain willing to offer the out-of-favour midfielder an escape route from Camp Nou.

David Silva

One of the symbols of Manchester City's most successful generation ever, David Silva has been an omnipresent figure for the Citizens ever since completing his big-money move from Valencia in 2010. The Spaniard's stellar performances at the Etihad Stadium have earned him the nickname 'Merlin' for his astonishing technical ability, pinpoint passing, understanding of the game, and native intelligence.

A stalwart for the Citizens, the technically-gifted playmaker has been the architect of City's long-standing superiority in domestic competitions. After featuring in over 420 matches for the reigning Premier League holders, the time has come for Silva to move on. His contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with David Beckham's Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami named the frontrunners for his services.

Indeed, Silva, 34, could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, David Villa, and Beckham himself, who moved across the ocean in the closing stage of their careers.

The prospect of playing a pivotal role in his new team and enjoying a stress-free life in the United States could be enough of an enticement for the versatile left-footed midfielder to book a plane ticket for Florida.

Silva has already removed all doubts concerning his future at the Etihad, insisting he is playing his final season in the sky blue shirt. Therefore, one last lucrative contract, even it’d come from overseas seems, like the likeliest scenario for the Spaniard in the summer.

Dries Mertens

Although it seemed like yesterday when Dries Mertens swapped PSV Eindhoven for the blue of Napoli, it’s been seven years since the Belgian star landed at the Stadio San Paolo. The deadly forward, who will turn 33 before the ongoing season comes to a close, will become a free agent when his contract runs out in the summer.

The former Gent youth academy graduate has attained cult status in Naples and has just recently tied Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s all-time top scorer with 121 goals. Worshipped by the fans and respected by the eccentric owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, Mertens is enjoying his time in a proverbial paradise, but he seems determined to cut ties with the club he helped bring to prominence over the course of the last seven years.

During an interview back in October, Mertens dropped a major hint over his future at Napoli. “Here at Napoli, I still have seven months left on my contract. I don't know where I'll be playing next season,” he said. “At the end of this year, I'll assess whether to renew my contract or not, but it's still too early. I'm not in a position to rule anything out.”

The uncertainty surrounding his future in southern Italy has alerted some of Europe’s most renowned clubs, including Inter Milan and Chelsea, among others. Even though he is entering the autumn of his career, age is just a number, especially in Mertens’ case. In fact, the 32-year-old has contributed to 26% of Napoli’s total goals this season despite several injury setbacks.

#1 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani, 33, arrived at Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in 2013, as one of the pioneers of the new era at the Parc des Princes. Seven years later, the Uruguayan goal-machine is PSG's all-time top scorer with 200 goals, surpassing the Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Although he has often been forced to live in the shadow of Ibra and then Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Cavani has earned his place among the Parisians' greatest ever.

Yet, against this backdrop, the perennial Ligue 1 champions have opted against extending the towering striker's contract that will end this summer. After helping the team turn into one of Europe's powerhouses, PSG's decision not to reward Cavani with a new deal seems a bit ungrateful. Indeed, the Salto (Uruguay) native has not deserved the treatment he got following the arrivals of Neymar, Mbappe, and Mauro Icardi.

So, the time to say goodbye has come, and it’s time for Cavani to open a new and probably the final chapter of a remarkable professional career. The Uruguay international will undoubtedly have an opportunity to sign the last lucrative contract of his football career before calling time on it, and he will have a plenty of options to choose from.

The ex-Palermo frontman has reeled off a series of stunning performances throughout his illustrious career, becoming one of the fiercest strikers on the planet. One of rare true No 9s in the contemporary game, Cavani possesses strength, a sophisticated sense of space, and predatory instincts, which make him one of the best strikers even at this age. Considering PSG will set their talisman free, numerous clubs across Europe have added El Matador to their shopping lists.

Atletico Madrid were a step away from completing a move for Cavani during the winter transfer window, but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour. Los Colchoneros will try again in the summer, but they will face stiff competition from the Premier League, with Chelsea and Arsenal keeping close tabs on the prolific central forward.