5 ways in which European Super League can change football forever

12 of the biggest football teams in the world have all agreed to break away to form the European Super League and it has caused quite an uproar among fans and pundits.

The European Super League has already been met with overwhelmingly negative responses from all quarters. Several players have raised their voices against it and fans and pundits have been absolutely raging.

It's a move that reeks of greed and one that threatens to further the gap between the game and the fans. The European Super League is not just a break away from traditional formats, it's a departure from the culture that has made football the 'beautiful game' as we call it.

The elitist undertones of the European Super League are hard to miss as well. They have announced the format of the tournament via their official website but what are the true repercussions of this? Let's take a look at five ways in which European Super League can change football forever.

#5 UEFA Champions League as we know it could end because of the European Super League

The argument that the big clubs are proffering is that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic where clubs have to rely solely on broadcasting rights as the main source of matchday income, they have to have more attractive fixtures if they want big paydays.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are all in poor condition financially and they are willing to sweat it out for every penny that is available. However, what this means is that the Champions League will be entirely stripped of its sheen and it will become a secondary competition without the European giants.

The history and legacy of the the Champions League (or the European Cup as it was known in the past), where dreams come true and the improbable and the nearly impossible happen, will all be reduced to nothing with the traditional powerhouses moving away.

Real Madrid have won the Champions League 13 times. AC Milan have won seven and Liverpool have won six. It's the pinnacle of club football. Its legacy and prominence are all set to be brought to naught. Heartbreaking, isn't it?

#4 Player and agent power reduces

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and super agent Mino Raiola

As a direct consequence of the European giants breaking away to form the European Super League, player and agent power will be reduced to a great extent. It's simple. The wealthiest clubs are making this move to ensure they get paid more than everyone else.

It has already been proven that players have no say over the direction that a club is planning to take. Now on top of that, there will be limited options in front of a player seeking a move as he will only be able to get high wages at one of the clubs that's taking part in the Super League.

As such, there is not much the player's agent will be able to help with either. For better or for worse, the power in the hands of the player and the agent will take a massive hit.

