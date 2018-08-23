5 Ways Real Madrid Can Win The Treble This Season

Real Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid had a dismal start to the season when they lost to their city rivals Atletico Madrid in the European Supercup. Atletico looked like a more superior team throughout the match downplaying all the times that Real Madrid has had an upper hand on them in the past in European fixtures.

Real Madrid clearly missed the charisma of Zidane in the dugout, and the goal poaching abilities of Cristiano Ronaldo in the opponent's box. But the picture we have seen of Los Blancos during the pre-season and the La Liga opener against Getafe is quite different. They were seen playing beautiful football, dominating the possession and moving the ball around with utter ease.

Real Madrid had 78 per cent possession in a night where Getafe had seven of their players booked in order to stop a flamboyant Real Madrid attack. The scoresheet could have been worse for Getafe had Real Madrid finished all the chances that ended up on the crossbar. The defence looked sturdy as well as they hardly allowed any clear cut chances to their opponents.

In this article, we will take a look at the things they will have to work upon to have a historic treble-winning season ahead.

#1 Proper rotations in the midfield:

Girona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid's midfield comprises of Isco Alarcon, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Marcos Llorente. With a midfield like that one, it is hard to have a bad day in the centre of the field. The quantity and not the quality is a concern for Real Madrid here. Real Madrid had to lose Mateo Kovacic for a season to Chelsea because of the lack of playing time in the previous seasons. Marcos Llorente and Ceballos were also handed very less playing time but they have luckily chosen to stay on at the Bernabeu.

With proper rotation among the midfielders, Real Madrid could easily dominate all their opponents throughout the season. They don't have Cristiano Ronaldo anymore to score 50 goals a season for them, and so they will have to rely on an amazing midfield group this year.

