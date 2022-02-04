5 most well-rounded forwards in world football currently

It goes without saying that the primary responsibility of forwards in football is to score and set up goals. This has been used as a metric for measuring the impact of players occupying any of the offensive positions over the years.

While these aspects remain as important as ever, modern football requires more than just goals and assists from players deployed in forward roles. Gone are the days when these players were known for hanging around the opposition goal area, waiting for opportunities to pounce on.

Currently, there are many forwards dropping deep to help in organizing team play, launching attacking moves and helping in defending. As a result, things like vision, passing, dribbling and tactical awareness have become very important for every forward to be considered complete.

On that note, let's quickly take a look at the five most well-rounded forwards in world football currently. They are as follows:

#5 Neymar

Neymar is well-known for his completeness

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been one of the most well-rounded forwards in the football world for the last couple of years. Although he thrives at scoring goals and setting them up, the Brazilian brings a lot more to the game.

Tearing opposition defenses apart single-handedly with his pace and electrifying dribbling skills, Neymar never fails to stage shows during games. The attacker is also a huge threat to opposition teams during set-pieces, stepping up to convert dead balls at vital moments.

However, it hasn't been the best of starts for the PSG forward this season amid a fitness crisis. But he's managed to contribute three goals and three assists for the Parisians in 14 games across all competitions so far.

#4 Thomas Mueller

The supporting striker is showing no signs of slowing down yet

One of the most underrated players in world football, Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Mueller rarely gets the credit he deserves for his exploits on the pitch. Yet the German has been among the finest forwards we've witnessed over the last couple of years.

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice Muller has to be up there as one of the most underrated players of all time! Serious footballer Muller has to be up there as one of the most underrated players of all time! Serious footballer 🔥

Mueller has the ability to drop deep and play with his team while also pushing forward to support attacking moves. This makes him one of the most well-rounded players in the world right now. Besides, his hard working spirit, intelligent movement, space exploitation, creativity and goalscoring instincts are quite exceptional.

The supporting striker is showing no signs of slowing down this season. So far, he's made 29 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions, recording nine goals and 20 assists to his name.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh