5 world-class attackers who are currently out of form

The 2021-22 footballing season is off to an exciting start, with action heating up in Europe’s top five leagues.

The season-opening transfer window was undoubtedly the most entertaining one in recent memory. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Romelu Lukaku, Raphael Varane and several others have completed moves to new clubs over the summer.

Ronaldo established his dominance once again at Manchester United, most recently scoring a brace in the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw against Atalanta. However, the likes of Messi and Jadon Sancho have struggled at their new clubs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five world-class attackers who are currently out of form.

#5 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has failed to hit the ground running at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s long search for a right winger finally materialized with the £76.50-million signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The young Englishman established himself as one of the finest operators in his position during his four-year stint at Signal Iduna Park. He also had prior experience in English football with Manchester City’s youth set-up, and there were huge expectations upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jadon Sancho could become the next Donny van de Beek if he's not careful, according to Gary Neville 👀 Jadon Sancho could become the next Donny van de Beek if he's not careful, according to Gary Neville 👀 https://t.co/FQF5VLxG1v

The 21-year-old has failed to hit the ground running at his new club. He has been unable to notch up a goal contribution in 12 appearances across all competitions and has mainly featured from the bench in recent games. Six of Sancho’s appearances this season have been as a substitute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently made tactical changes to fix Manchester United’s leaky defense, employing five defenders at the back. This takes the right winger out of the game, and we could see even less of the talented youngster in the coming months.

#4 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has failed to live up to his potential at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard left Stamford Bridge as one of the best forwards in the modern game, but he has been a shadow of his former self at Real Madrid.

Injuries haven’t helped the Belgian either, as he has been restricted to the sidelines for a major chunk of his Real Madrid career. However, the 30-year old has remained relatively injury-free this season, making 10 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions.

Despite notching up an assist in his first game of the season, Hazard has failed to make any real impact since.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Eden Hazard could be on his way out of Real Madrid next summer with both Chelsea and Newcastle reportedly willing to give him a chance.

The Belgian's had a tough time at Real, scoring just five goals in 53 games since joining the club in 2019. Eden Hazard could be on his way out of Real Madrid next summer with both Chelsea and Newcastle reportedly willing to give him a chance.The Belgian's had a tough time at Real, scoring just five goals in 53 games since joining the club in 2019. https://t.co/u7600N6XHW

The Belgium captain was left on the bench in some of Real Madrid’s most important games this season, including their most recent El Clasico fixture. Five of his nine La Liga appearances have come from the bench.

Hazard has now fallen down the pecking order behind Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh