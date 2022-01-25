5 world-class footballers who are unfairly criticized 

Fan critique is a loud, vocal, important and integral part of how football operates. However, criticism can be harsh, unfair, and even provide a platform for racist and xenophobic rhetoric to spread.

Certain players are adored by the fans and can never seem to put a foot wrong in their eyes. However, the harsh reality is that more players are subjected to abuse, ridicule and overall shabby treatment from fans for many unfair reasons.

Constant fan criticism can lead a player to lose confidence and worsen their form. This could lead to further criticism and fuel a feedback mechanism that ends up damaging players' mental health.

There are some players who are portrayed unfavorably by fans and pundits but possess skills that place them at the top of the performance charts. Without further ado, here are five players who get unfairly criticized despite being world-class.

#5 Philippe Coutinho | Aston Villa

Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League

It hasn't been easy for the former Liverpool star since he left Anfield for Barcelona. While with the Reds, Philippe Coutinho took the Premier League by storm, scoring 13 goals in 31 appearances during his last full season at the club.

Since his transfer to Camp Nou, the vibrant playmaker has struggled to deal with a massive loss in form. Coutinho's exorbitant £142 million transfer fee barely weighed him down in his first six months at the club, as he managed 10 goals in 22 games. However, that was his best-ever return for the club.

Surgery, injuries, loan spells, and a horrible run of form in front of goal saw Coutinho deal with a stunning 11-month goal drought at Camp Nou. The star's nightmarish career at Barcelona was highly publicized by the press. It didn't help that the Brazilian moved on loan to Bayern Munich and improved his goalscoring dramatically, even scoring twice against his parent club.

Now at Aston Villa, Coutinho has already scored on his debut. Maybe it was just Barcelona's style of play that hindered the 29-year-old. He has impressed everywhere except Camp Nou.

The criticisms he faced in Spain only worsened things for the star. There's a good chance he will produce results now that he's back in the Premier League.

#4 Romelu Lukaku | Chelsea

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi-Final

The former Inter Milan star has had a troubled up-and-down relationship with the Premier League since moving from Anderlecht to Chelsea in 2011. After barely playing for the Blues and moving to Everton for a record fee, Romelu Lukaku became one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

Manchester United snapped up the Belgian star and expectations were high. However, a loss in goalscoring form during his second season at the club brought criticism from the press.

After leaving Old Trafford for Inter Milan, Lukaku exploded once more, scoring 64 goals in 95 games. His brilliance in front of goal helped Inter to the Serie A title and Chelsea decided to break the bank and bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Although he started the season in great form, the criticism has started again as Lukaku has recently struggled to find the net. The unsanctioned interview, in which the star slammed Tuchel's tactics, hasn't won him any favors with the Chelsea faithful either.

Lukaku clearly has the capacity to score goals consistently for his club but the star will have to knuckle down ad rise above the criticism to do so.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar