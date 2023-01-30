5 world-class forwards who have struggled to score goals this season

Top forwards in football can go through periods of poor form for several reasons. A dip in form could be brought about by a variety of factors. It could be injury, fatigue, or even a lack of confidence.

Additionally, poor teamwork, tactical changes, loss of form of supporting players and increased pressure or scrutiny could also lead to a player not being able to perform to the best of their abilities.

But for others, it could be that their best days are behind them and it's physically impossible for them to replicate the levels from their prime years.

Top forwards always bounce back from a loss of form and regain their scoring touch. Without further ado, let's take a look at five world-class forwards who have struggled to score this season.

#5 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Having sold Timo Werner and sent an underperforming Romelu Lukaku out on loan, Chelsea walked into the 2022-23 season shortstaffed in the attacking department. It has definitely had an impact on them and their lack of a goalscoring outlet has been a major contributing factor in their struggles.

Kai Havertz has been extensively used as their centre-forward this term. The Germany international had a pretty decent outing in the 2021-22 season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

However, he has been in poor form so far this term and has managed to score just six goals and muster just a single assist in 27 appearances across all competitions.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was supposed to be Chelsea's solution to their goalscoring woes. They signed him towards the end of the summer transfer window but the Gabon international has so far failed to hit his stride at Stamford Bridge.

The former Arsenal captain has been in poor form and has started just four Premier League games so far this term. The 33-year-old was in good form for Barcelona in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

He joined them in January 2022 and managed to score 13 goals and provide an assist in 24 appearances across all competitions. Aubameyang has managed to find the back of the net a total of just three times in 17 appearances so far this season for Chelsea.

#3 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-Min became the first Asian player ever to win the Golden Boot in Europe's top five leagues last season. He scored 23 goals in 35 Premier League appearances and shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah in the 2021-22 season.

What's even more impressive is that all of those 23 were non-penalty goals. However, Son has struggled for form in the 2022-23 season. He did manage to score a brilliant 13-minute hat-trick against Leicester City in September.

However, he has managed to score just one more in his remaining 18 Premier League appearances this term. In total, Son has eight goals from 27 games and that's pretty underwhelming by his own lofty standards.

#2 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Romelu Lukaku was a standout performer for Inter Milan in their 2020-21 Serie A triumph. He was subsequently roped in by Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a club record €113 million. But his form has tailed off drastically since then and he has been a shadow of his former self of late.

The less said about Lukaku's form, the better. He returned to Inter Milan on loan this past summer but has been plagued by injury problems and has missed the majority of the season so far. He has also failed to impress whenever he has been available.

The Belgium international has scored two goals and provided one assist in nine appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri so far this season.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo's best days are far behind him. His form at Manchester United in the first half of the season reflects that. The Portuguese icon left his former club on poor terms courtesy of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he undermined the club, manager and his teammates.

The worst thing about the interview was that Ronaldo was arguably the worst performing Manchester United forward at the time. He managed to score three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season.

He has since joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and is yet to open his account after making two appearances for them.

