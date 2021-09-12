5 world-class midfielders who could be available for free next summer

In today's era, the importance of midfielders just cannot be undermined. In fact, the quality of football has been enriched because of some world-class midfielders in the past and present.

Nowadays, controlling the game depends a lot on the type of midfielders available in the team. The most recent successful teams have some quality midfielders in their team. Midfielders like N'Golo Kante, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Kevin De Bruyne and many more have dictated the flow of the game with utter ease.

That being said, signing a good midfielder these days is not easy. Given the importance of the midfielders in the game, clubs are reluctant to sell, at least at a reasonable price.

Some top midfielders could be available for free next summer

Notably, few world-class midfielders are in the last year of their contracts at clubs this season. This opens the door for clubs to sign them without paying a single penny next year. On that note, let's have a look at the five best midfielders who could be available for free next summer.

#5 Marcelo Brozovic

The 28-year old Croatian midfielder is one of those underrated midfielders in football right now. Having played more than 350 club games in his career, Marcelo Brozovic has a lot of experience under his belt.

Marcelo Brozovic: Has made more tackles and interceptions combined (31) than any other player in Serie A this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/QoYV35Ua9w pic.twitter.com/WonB6LnJQx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 26, 2018

The former Dinamo Zagreb midfielder is quite a versatile player at the heart of midfield. He can play as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder and an attacking midfielder as well. Over the years, Brozovic has blossomed as a defensive play-making midfielder.

Brozovic joined Inter Milan in 2015 and has made more than 200 appearances for the club ever since. He played an important role for the Croatian national team that reached the 2018 World Cup Final.

It was rumored that Barcelona tried to sign him this summer but the move did not materialize. With Brozovic in the final year of his contract, Inter are desperately trying to get him to sign a renewal.

Some of the top European clubs will surely be keeping an eye on this situation and will be hoping to capitalize if the opportunity arises.

#4 Franck Kessie

The AC Milan midfielder has gained a lot of attention in the past two years courtesy of his impressive performances with the Rossoneri. Franck Kessie's presence in midfield brings a different dynamic to the game.

Kessie is known to contribute in almost every aspect of the game. He can make space and keep the ball in tight situations, provide some clever passes going forward and can be of immense help defensively. His presence can very evidently be seen in a game.

Chelsea and Tottenham will make a move for Franck Kessie in the summer, according to reports in Italy

Kessie's Serie A stats so far this season:



Kessie's Serie A stats so far this season:



18 appearances - 1602 minutes played

89% passes completed

19 tackles

17 interceptions

3 goals

1 assist

With Kessie in the final year of his contract at Milan, it is rumored that the 24-year old has recently rejected a new offer from the Italian side.

Some of the top European clubs are closely keeping tabs on Kessie's situation. It wouldn't come as a surprise if we witnessed another Gianluigi Donnarumma-like situation with respect to Kessie come next summer. PSG, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with keeping tabs on him.

