5 world-class midfielders who do not get the attention they deserve

Midfielders play a key role in football as they are the link between a team's attack and defence. They don a series of roles in the middle third of the pitch. They play as deep-lying midfielders, playmakers, box-to-box midfielders or holding midfielders, to name a few.

Most top teams in the world have world-class midfielders orchestrating their play from the middle of the park or acting as an effective conduit between attack and defence. Some of the most prominent active names in this regard are Kevin De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, N'Golo Kante, Bruno Fernandes and Toni Kroos.

Five world-class midfielders who do get as much attention as they deserve

It so happens that some midfield players, despite being of world-class pedigree, do not get the attention or recognition they deserve for a plethora of reasons.

On that note, let us have a look at five such players.

#5 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has quietly made a name for himself at Julian Nagelsmann's youthful side since arriving at RB Leipzig last summer.

The 23-year-old produced an impressive 15 Bundesliga assists last season - only Thomas Muller (21) and Jadon Sancho (17) had more - helping Leipzig to a creditable third place behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Four of these assists came in a remarkable game against Schalke.

Christopher Nkunku is the only player in Europe's top five leagues to provide 4 assists in a single game in 2019/20.



Not bad at all. 🙌 https://t.co/j98B4Y6bLe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 15, 2020

Nkunku can play in a number of midfield positions, but it is in central attacking midfield where he has impressed the most, thanks to his dribbling prowess, shooting ability and eye for goal.

The former PSG player, who scored five times in all competitions last summer, made only four assists for the French club in four years but has already quadrupled that tally in a year.

Nkunku, who has already scored in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, has prospered under Julian Nagelsmann's tactical system and could soon land at a bigger club if he continues his development.

#4 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella

One of the finest Italian midfielders to have emerged in recent times, Nicolo Barella made his name at Cagliari before Inter Milan landed him last summer.

The 23-year-old player regained possession and won more duels than any player in Serie A to catch the attention of Inter Milan. The club had a decent 2019-20 season, finishing a point adrift of champions Juventus in Serie A and losing a five-goal thriller against Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Nicolo Barella is the only player in Serie A this season with 25+ of the following:



• Tackles (76)

• Shots (38)

• Interceptions (33)

• Take-ons (29)

• Chances created (29)



A multi-functional midfielder. pic.twitter.com/dvQ5jzSP1H — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 27, 2019

Not surprisingly, Barella impressed in both competitions, producing eight goal-contributions and winning several key battles while excelling in the role of a mezzala, the link between attack and defence.

Barella, who is reportedly in the radars of Liverpool and Manchester United, has credited Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte for his rapid development, saying in this regard:

“He has helped me a lot, I think I have grown more in terms of managing matches. Now I know better when to go to the penalty box, when to wait and when to make the decisive play. In this regard he helped me a lot.”