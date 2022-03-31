5 world-class players Bayern Munich missed out on

Bayern Munich enjoy a reputation of its own even though the Bundesliga is considered one of the easiest leagues among Europe's top five. The Bavarians have arguably been at par with major European clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Apart from their continued domestic success, Bayern Munich have also established themselves as favorites in European outings. The German giants are the only team other than Barcelona to have secured the European treble on two occasions.

Bayern Munich (6) are the most successful team behind Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) when it comes to European titles. The club's success was always in tandem with the quality of players they possessed.

The club has housed some of the best players in Europe but have also had to sit out many player pursuits. Let's take a look at five of them:

#5 Timo Werner

Timo Werner canceled the move to Bayern

Timo Werner joined Chelsea in 2020 after having an incredible 2019-20 season with RB Leipzig. However, the forward's spell at Stamford Bridge hasn't been as fruitful as expected. He has scored 19 goals and made 19 assists in 80 appearances for the Blues. Werner hasn't enjoyed regular playing minutes and has fallen down the priority order for Thomas Tuchel.

Nevertheless, he was a hot property during the 2020 summer transfer window, and nearly joined Leipzig's German counterpart — Bayern Munich. The former RB Leipzig man signed a pre-contract agreement with the Bavarians in 2019.

He later canceled the deal after learning he wasn't wanted at the Allianz Arena. This was especially the case by then-Bayern coach Niko Kovac and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

#4 Kai Havertz

The Bavarians could not sign Kai Havertz due to the arrival of Leroy Sane

Another Chelsea player, Kai Havertz, was all set to join Hansi Flick's Bayern side in 2020. The German marked his professional appearance in 2016 with Bayer Leverkusen and enjoyed a wunderkind status. He emerged as one of the top talents in Europe.

Havertz was equally good with playmaking and finishing. Thus, this multi-talented attacker was wanted by many top-level teams around Europe. Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and of course, Bayern Munich too, were in pursuit of this youngster.

Club legend Lothar Matthaus endorsed the move. However, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness confirmed that Bayern have pulled out of the race as the club spent handsomely on Leroy Sane.

#3 Naby Keita

Keita turned down Barca and Bayern to join Liverpool

Naby Keita earned quite a reputation for himself with Red Bull Salzburg and then RB Leipzig. He then joined Liverpool in 2018 to work with the German boss, Jurgen Klopp. Keita later revealed that he had turned down offers from Bayern Munich and Barcelona to join the Merseysiders.

Bayern Munich are known for luring talented individuals from their competitors. They keep a keen watch on upcoming Bundesliga prospects and eventually make them their own. Keita's performance at RB Leipzig did not go unnoticed and the Bundesliga juggernaut attempted to sign him.

What urged Keita to ditch Bayern and Barca for Liverpool was his intention to reunite with former teammate Sadio Mane and Klopp.

#2 Andreas Christensen

Christensen is set to join Barcelona

Andreas Christensen is a recent prospect who is all set to join Xavi's Barcelona next season, as per Evening Standard. As per Barcelona president Laporta, the Danish defender will be joining the club at the end of the season. He will be an integral part of Xavi's future tactics.

The 25-year-old, who is on the lookout for regular playing time, seems delighted with the potential move. Before Barcelona though, a certain German club was all set to have Andreas Christensen's signature on their contract papers.

Bayern Munich are desperately trying to find a replacement for Niklas Sule, who is set to play for Borussia Dortmund next season. The club identified the Chelsea man as their perfect choice.

Following the talks, Christensen is headed to La Liga and the same has urged Bayern to pull out of the race. Christensen's decision to reject Bayern was easy as the Catalans are willing to pay him more than what Bayern Munich offered.

The Barcelona move is yet to be sealed by both parties. However, one thing is certain is that the Denmark international isn't joining Bayern.

#1 Xavi

Xavi revealed to have joined the Bavarians in 2008

Xavi is one of the biggest Barcelona legends, period. After leaving the club in 2015, the Spaniard is back at Camp Nou for his second stint, this time as a manager. Barcelona were struggling since the start of the season under Ronald Koeman. However, Xavi has turned their fortunes around in his short time, joining in November.

Xavi's deep connections with the club helped him understand the team's problems inside-out. However, there could have been a major twist in the story, should Xavi have joined Bayern in 2008.

As revealed by the man himself, Xavi almost penned a Bayern deal post Euro 2008 victory but was convinced otherwise by Pep Guardiola.

