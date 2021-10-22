5 world-class players Chelsea almost signed in the past

Chelsea might have been a strong club in the 90s but their real success story began after Roman Abramovich's arrival in 2003. The Russian oligarch was willing to pour money into the club, attracting star players and brilliant tacticians to fill the squad and the backroom.

Before long, Chelsea began their domination of domestic football, winning 20 trophies in the past two decades, including five Premier League titles, three League Cups, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies including the last one.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC It’s been 18 years since Roman Abramovich became the owner of Chelsea FC in 2003.Take a look back at what we’ve achieved together. 👇 It’s been 18 years since Roman Abramovich became the owner of Chelsea FC in 2003.Take a look back at what we’ve achieved together. 👇 https://t.co/U2GmRmG49O

With the backing of Abramovich's vast resources, the club's profitable coffers and a sizeable trophy cabinet, one might assume that Chelsea are quite capable of getting any world-class player they want. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Blues have nearly signed quite a few players in recent history, including former Juventus star Medhi Benatia and Manchester City legend David Silva. The historic Stamford Bridge, a star-studded squad and an expansive wage budget weren't enough to convince these players to make Chelsea their new home.

However, Benatia and Silva hardly cut the surface of world-class players Chelsea tried to bring to Stamford Bridge, so let's take a look at another five:

#5 Steven Gerrard | Liverpool legend

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

If a small twist of fate had occurred, the iconic Reds midfielder might have taken his scintilating career forward as a Blues player. Back in 2004, Jose Mourinho and Roman Abramovich were quite intent on bringing Steven Gerrard to Stamford Bridge, and they almost had their way. In fact, Gerrard notably handed in a transfer request to the higher-ups at Anfield.

However, he changed his mind, deciding instead to renew his contract with Liverpool and turn Chelsea's offer down. The star would go on to spend another decade with the Reds, establishing himself as a legendary icon for the club. It wasn't much of a loss for the Blues, who ended up getting Michael Essien instead.

#4 Andrea Pirlo | Juventus legend

Juventus v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

During one of Chelsea's numerous manager axings, Roman Abramovich hired Carlo Ancelotti as the next head-coach at Stamford Bridge. The star manager itched to bring his favorite player Andrea Pirlo from AC Milan to Chelsea, but the Blues management weren't having it.

Notably, age was a key barrier to the club's refusal to go through with the deal, as Pirlo had just turned 30. Due to Chelsea's strict age policy, only one-year deals can be offered to players above the age of 30. Pirlo moved to Juventus instead, continuing his blistering career and eventually becoming the Bianconeri's head coach.

