5 world-class players who do not get the appreciation they deserve

In a world that's getting increasingly reactive and obsessed with short-term success, the life of a footballer is not easy. They are very much in the public eye and one poor performance could lead to them getting taken to the cleaners on social media.

It's not rare to see great players getting an incredible amount of flak and being made to look like they are not delivering the goods for their side. Several factors can contribute to world-class players not receiving the respect they deserve.

At times, it could be because they are not playing for one of the high-profile clubs. Getting overshadowed by teammates, not being able to consistently deliver on the international stage or playing in a less glamorous position could lead to them not getting the credit they deserve.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five world-class players who do not get the appreciation they deserve.

#5 Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Dejan Kulusevski has been a bright spark in Tottenham Hotspur's attack ever since he joined the club in January 2022. His blend of dribbling skills, agility, technical proficiency and decision-making inside the final third has enabled him to become one of the most dangerous attackers in the Premier League.

But owing to the underwhelming nature of Spurs' recent campaigns, little attention has fallen on Kulusevski. He might not be at his best just yet but the 23-year-old definitely has the potential to become a major player for Spurs in the future.

In 64 appearances in all competitions since joining Spurs, the Sweden international has scored nine goals and provided 16 assists.

#4 Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Securing the services of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 for a sum of €20 million is among the most shrewd deals Manchester City have pulled off in recent times. Akanji played a massive role in City's treble win in his debut campaign at the Etihad and does not really get the credit he deserves.

He became a regular feature in their backline in quick time and started 34 matches across the Champions League and the Premier League last term for City. The Switzerland international's technical qualities made him a great fit for City's style of play and he was also quite solid at dispensing his defensive duties.

The 28-year-old is one of the best centre-backs in the world but does not get the recognition he deserves.

#3 Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v 1. FC Union Berlin: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Carlo Ancelotti has used Eduardo Camavinga in a number of positions over the last two seasons. The Frenchman has done so well in multiple roles that the Italian manager is having a hard time figuring out what his best position is.

Camavinga is an exceptionally talented footballer. But owing to the fact that Real Madrid have some of the best midfielders on the planet, the 20-year-old has not had a steady run in the first team in his preferred position.

He is very tidy in possession thanks to his precise passing ability and dribbling skills. Camavinga excels at bringing his teammates into play and is also a force to be reckoned with during defensive transitions thanks to his game-reading and tackling abilities.

#2 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Italy Soccer Serie A

Domenico Berardi is one of the most underrated footballers of his generation. He has stood out in recent years owing to his consistently impressive performances in Serie A for Sassuolo, a club that doesn't often garner the same attention as Italy's giants.

His dynamism as a forward, exquisite dribbling skills and goalscoring ability often go underappreciated on the global stage. Despite consistently delivering standout performances, Berardi's presence in Italy's national team and his reputation beyond Italy may not match his undeniable talent.

As football fans take note of his contributions, it's increasingly clear that Berardi is a hidden gem deserving of more recognition. He has scored 137 goals and provided 92 assists in 356 appearances across all competitions for Sassuolo in his career.

That kind of numbers would usually thrust a player to global popularity. Unfortunately for Berardi, he doesn't get the recognition he deserves as he plays for a relatively small club in Italy.

#1 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Spain Soccer La Liga

The fact that Antoine Griezmann was one of the best footballers of the last decade is indisputable. He was tearing it up for Atletico Madrid and even managed to keep them in the hunt for the La Liga title when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in their prime and playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Griezmann's move to Barca did not exactly work out to anyone's liking. But he still managed to do a decent job there. However, during that time, he did receive a lot of criticism and eventually, his status as one of the best footballers on the planet seemed to become a thing of the past.

However, Griezmann has been simply sensational since returning to Atletico Madrid. He was one of the best footballers in the world in the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old scored 16 goals and provided 19 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos last term.

Griezmann also played a pivotal role in France's run to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But his contributions were overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe's exploits and Griezmann does not really get the respect he deserves anymore.