5 world-class players PSG missed out on

Prior to their 'rich status', Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were just another club within Ligue 1.

However, the takeover by QSI in 2011 saw a big change in fortunes for the Parisian side. The team welcomed some top-level talents in the form of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among others after that.

The nine-time Ligue 1 champions went under a massive restructure following hefty investments from Qatar. Having Nasser Al-Khelaifi as the team's president has helped the club bring home some top guns.

The same often puts Paris Saint-Germain under criticism as they are unable to achieve European glory despite being the favorites. The world of football is keen to see when PSG will be able to secure the elusive Champions League title.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup The PSG trio fail to reach their Champions League objective in their first season The PSG trio fail to reach their Champions League objective in their first season https://t.co/aFRx1RI2v1

However, even with all that wealth, PSG have missed out on some players in the past. Let's take a look at five of them:

#5 Dimitri Payet

Payet's move to PSG was almost certain by the end of the 2010-11 season

The Frenchman came under the limelight during his Saint-Étienne days. Between 2007 and 2011, he rose to become one of the most lethal attacking midfielders in Ligue 1. So far in his career, Dimitri Payet has played for numerous reputed clubs around Europe.

By the end of 2011, Payet was playing his last season at Saint-Étienne and at the same time, PSG were under a major transition too. Qatari Sports Investments took over the club and were ready to splash money to fortify the squad.

However, prior to that, then-PSG sporting director Alain Roche and Payet's agent Jacques-Olivier Auguste were in conversation. They were set to secure Payet's move by the end of the 2010-11 season.

Unfortunately, Alan Roche was replaced by Leonardo and the new sporting director wasn't keen on Payet and the latter had to join Lille.

#4 Alexis Sanchez

By the end of the 2016-17 season, Alexis was searching for a new team

Alexis Sanchez was a talented forward at Camp Nou whose Barcelona career was cut short due to immense competition. The presence of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez put Sanchez's spot in jeopardy at Barcelona. The Chilean soon realized that a move away from the Catalans would be best for him

He joined Arsenal in 2014 and became a major part of their squad for the next couple of seasons. By the end of the 2016-17 season, Alexis was searching for new turf to graze. With several options to choose from, the former Barcelona man decided to settle with the Parisians.

He agreed to a four-year deal with wages going up to £275,000-per-week. PSG made a £36 million offer to the Gunners to try and secure the move. It was even reported that Sanchez traveled to Paris to discuss personal terms.

However, by the end of the saga, Wenger convinced Sanchez to stay put. He played for Arsenal for one more season and later moved to Manchester United.

B/R Football @brfootball Alexis Sanchez met with PSG’s sporting director and chief executive in Paris today, according to @goal Alexis Sanchez met with PSG’s sporting director and chief executive in Paris today, according to @goal https://t.co/M5adMjTfHi

#3 Paul Pogba

PSG admit to have kept a close watch on Pogba

Paul Pogba is one of the most celebrated midfielders in modern football. The Frenchman achieved most of his glory during his Juventus days as became an unstoppable force at Turin. He attracted offers from all over Europe.

With many options to choose from, Pogba joined his former club Manchester United in 2016. He continued to have a decent run with the club and his national team. In 2018, Pogba added another feather to his cap after winning the 2018 World Cup with France.

With a lot of eyes on him throughout his career, PSG have to be the frontrunners when it comes to keeping an eye on Pogba. The Parisians admitted to having kept a close watch on the former Juventus player.

They were about to make a move for him ahead of the 2021-22 season but Messi's arrival delayed the same.

#2 Mesut Ozil

PSG tried to sign Ozil as a loanee

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 after establishing himself as one of the world's best playmakers. He came to the Emirates with a lot of hope and delivered brilliantly early in his career at the club. However, he faded away later on, both on and off the pitch.

The German international's rift with then-Arsenal boss Unai Emery was a green signal for many to approach him. PSG tried to sign Ozil as a loanee as Neymar was injured and ruled out for 10-weeks.

However, not many could match Ozil's wage expectations and hence the Ligue 1 giants were his best option too. Emery eventually left Arsenal in 2019 with new boss Mikel Arteta wanting Ozil in his team.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain is the only club with enough potential to meet Cristiano's monetary expectations

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been the player wanted by almost every club. The former Real Madrid forward was untouchable during his stint at the Spanish capital. However, after his shocking move to Juventus in 2018, many teams started having hopes of signing him one day.

Considering his brand value, Paris Saint-Germain were the only club with enough potential to meet Ronaldo's monetary expectations. When he expressed his desire to leave Juventus last summer, PSG were the first to approach him. The Ligue 1 outfit were trying to build their own Galacticos.

Ronaldo eventually joined Manchester United but with the Red Devils' Champions League spot in jeopardy next season, PSG are back!

