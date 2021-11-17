5 world-class footballers who struggled in a new system

Being supremely talented does not guarantee success in football. Even the best players require the necessary support from their club, teammates, and most importantly their manager, to flourish.

Adapting to a new country and environment isn’t easy. For instance, Manchester City’s Jesus Navas famously struggled with homesickness and England’s chilly dampness after his arrival from sunny Seville.

Off-field incidents can unsettle players as well. Angel Di Maria’s terrifying story of an attempted home robbery in 2015 during his failed spell with Manchester United comes to mind here. There are numerous cases that prove that even the most carefully planned and scouted transfers can go wrong.

New systems: the most common obstacle for footballers

The reason most new signings struggle at first, though, is the challenge of fitting into an unfamiliar tactical system. Fortunately, overcoming this obstacle is usually simply a matter of time. This is why it is important for fans to maintain patience before passing judgment on a new signing.

Here are five world-class players who have struggled to adapt to new systems.

#5 Joao Felix

The talented Joao Felix isn't the average Diego Simeone player.

Eyebrows were raised when Atletico Madrid signed then 19-year-old Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix in 2019 for a massive £113 million fee. However, the price tag wasn’t the only reason for concern.

There was no doubting the Portuguese forward’s talent and he was coming off a stunning 2018-19 season for Benfica. Felix scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances during that campaign.

However, he was as far from a typical Diego Simeone striker as one could imagine. From Diego Costa to Radamel Falcao, Los Colchoneros were known for deploying powerful, forwards with exceptional physical attributes and work-rate.

The doubts have proved to be valid. Elegant and silky smooth on the ball, Joao Felix continues to adapt to Simeone’s defensive system and high-octane press.

The 22-year-old entered the ongoing season on the back of a 10-goal, six-assist 2020-21 campaign. While those are decent numbers, there is a growing sense that his development isn’t progressing as quickly as Atletico would have hoped.

#4 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara has spent a lot of time on the injury list since his arrival at Liverpool.

It’s unfair and too early to label Thiago Alcantara as a "flop". The Spanish playmaker continues to pass the eye test and remains extremely neat and tidy in possession. Thiago isn’t the type of player whose impact is measured through stats and numbers.

Nonetheless, it’s also true that Liverpool fans expected more from their £27 million signing who arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2020. The 30-year-old had just won the treble with Bayern Munich while playing an instrumental role in the Bavarians’ Champions League triumph.

Thiago was viewed by many as one of the best midfielders in the world during and after the 2019-20 season.

But the Spaniard has struggled to make the switch from Bayern Munich’s methodical, possession-based approach to Jurgen Klopp’s all-action geggenpress. English football’s physicality and pace haven’t helped Thiago’s cause either.

With one goal and an assist in 35 appearances, Thiago has missed almost as many games through injury (33) as he has played.

