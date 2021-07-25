5 world-class players who underperform in big games

As the schedule for the club football season is announced ahead of the new campaign, every fan earmarks certain clashes to watch out for. These are the colloquial "big games" against cross-city rivals, old-time foes or simply teams that vie for the same positions in the league table.

The top five leagues in Europe offer plenty of these match-ups over the course of a season. La Liga and the Premier League, in particular, offer some mouthwatering clashes.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla lookout for the fixtures against each other in Spain. Back in England, clashes between the London trio of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea often make the headlines. Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City complete the "Big 6" in English football.

These matches are often cagey and tight, with the sides resorting to a safe approach that keeps their clean sheets intact. In these clashes, a moment of individual brilliance can settle the tie and the player who provides it becomes a darling of the media. On the flip side, those who underperform are often slated for failing to step up and the spotlight shines bright on their statistics from the game.

Over the years, several players have consistently copped up criticism for failing to step up in matches that matter the most. Here, we look at five top-quality players who have perennially struggled in big games:

#5 Gareth Bale | Real Madrid

Gareth Bale at Real Madrid

Few footballers divide opinion in the manner Gareth Bale has managed to over the course of his career. An exceptionally talented footballer, the Welshman's career has been massively derailed by his off-the-field antics and injury problems.

Bale has an extremely respectable club record. In 488 games combined for Real Madrid and Tottenham, the winger has 177 goals and 129 assists. But a deeper look at his numbers proves Bale has flattered to deceive in big matches.

Pre-injuries Gareth Bale was a big problem. 😎 pic.twitter.com/aBV1CIPxFZ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 14, 2021

The 32-year-old has just four goals and eight assists in 35 combined matches against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in all competitions. In England, Bale has managed just 13 goals in 59 matches for Tottenham against the rest of the "Big 6." While he has scored iconic goals in the Copa del Rey and Champions League finals, the Welsh captain's overall figures against big teams don't particularly make for great reading.

#4 Antoine Griezmann | Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann is one of the best all-round forwards in the modern game. The Frenchman's game goes beyond his goalscoring abilities as he is often pivotal in building up play. He also carries out his defensive duties extremely well.

But a big-money move to Barcelona meant pundits and fans alike have consistently criticized Griezmann for his lack of a final product. The 30-year-old was often the focus of scrutiny when the Catalans failed to collect victories in any of their big matches. Griezmann's overall record against big teams makes for okay-ish reading, but it simply isn't good enough.

Barcelona in big matches this season:



Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

Juventus 0-2 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

Barcelona 0-3 Juventus

Barcelona 1-4 PSG

PSG 1-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid



One win. pic.twitter.com/pF0s8Q0vOi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 8, 2021

The Frenchman has managed just 15 goals and 12 assists in 71 combined matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. His record against big teams in the Champions League is poor as well. Griezmann has scored just two goals in 16 combined matches against the likes of Bayern Munich, Man United, Chelsea, PSG and Juventus.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian