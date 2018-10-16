5 World class players who flopped under Mourinho

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 16 Oct 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Jose Mourinho who just might be English football's most under pressure manager right now has always been a person of controversy. If known as a serial winner, his temperament and deteriorating relationship with players have also come into the news far too many times.

His playing style which lays emphasis on the defensive rigidity means that not every player can make the cut in his team. Many have failed over the years to adapt to his system, while others have simply fallen out after spectacular feuds.

He, no doubt, has players on the other end of the spectrum too. Read- 10 players who have excelled under Jose Mourinho.

The players mentioned on this list, however, have not only hurt his reputation but also enabled people to ask the question of what might have been had they succeeded. Here are the top world-class players the Portuguese manager couldn't get the best out of.

#1 Kevin de Bruyne

De Bruyne is considered as one of Mourinho's biggest ever failures

Perhaps a mistake that Chelsea fans might never forgive Mourinho for; even over the three league championships that he got them.

When Jose took over the London club once again, he inherited a young Kevin de Bruyne in his squad. Eager to impress, the Belgian searched for game time but found none. He was kept out of the side as Mourinho preferred more enigmatic and established options over him who could slide in both attack and defense.

De Bruyne ended the season making only 9 appearances in all competitions with no goals. He cut a frustrated figure leaving the club at the end of the season, joining Wolfsburg as Mourinho made no efforts to stop him.

De Bruyne has now turned into one of the best midfielders in the World, playing for Chelsea's league rivals Manchester City.

1 / 5 NEXT