5 world-class footballers whose contracts expire this season

A look at five world-class players who would be available on a free transfer after the expiry of their respective contracts.

Free agents are more sought after than ever, given the economic effects of COVID-19 and market hyperinflation.

Ever since Neymar moved to PSG for an astronomical fee of € 222 million in the summer of 2017, the football transfer market has been inflated considerably. Transfers above € 20 million have become the norm when it would have previously been considered an extremely high fee in the past.

This hyperinflation, along with adverse economic effects owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it difficult for many clubs to purchase high quality players. As a result, free agents with expired contracts are more sought after than ever by clubs whose finances may not allow them to get in new players otherwise.

On that note, we take a look at five world-class players whose contracts expire this season.

#5: Mario Gotze (Borussia Dortmund)

Mario Gotze is set to leave Dortmund this summer as his contract expires

Although he is most famous for scoring the game-winning goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, Mario Gotze has had great club success during his 11-year career. Most of Gotze's success has come during time at Borussia Dortmund, with whom he has won two DFB Pokal titles and one Bundesliga title.

Known for his speed and technique on the ball, as well his versatility on the field, Gotze has become closely associated with BVB. He started playing for the club's youth team when he was just eight years old and even cut his time at Bayern Munich short because he felt the need to return to his boyhood club.

However, Gotze is now set to leave Borussia Dortmind this summer as his contract is expiring. The player has reportedly fallen out of favour with manager Lucien Favre, who stated previously:

"I have been talking to Mario, and unfortunately this is not the right system for him. You must say the truth about this."

Many big clubs from all over Europe that include the likes of Inter Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea, are reportedly in the fray to sign the 28-year old German international.

#4: David Silva

David Silva is one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history

One of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, David Silva has become a club legend during his ten seasons at Manchester City. He arrived at the Manchester club in 2010 from Valencia and has consistently been a key part of the City midfield ever since.

The 34-year old has seen the club through four Premier League trophies, five EFL Cups and two FA Cups, in what has been dubbed 'The Decade of Magic'.

With his contract expiring this season, Silva has publicly announced his intention to leave Manchester City, stating in an interview:

"The cycle closes here, but I will always keep this club in mind for everything I have lived through here.".

While it is unclear where the former Spanish international will end up next, he has been linked to clubs in Major League Soccer such as Inter Miami and New York City FC. Silva has also previously mentioned that he wants to retire at Las Palmas, his boyhood club, so a return to La Union Deportiva may be on the cards too.

#3: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

As a centre-back, Jan Vertonghen is a complete package.

On 30th June this year, Jan Vertonghen's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires, at which point he is likely to leave the London club. ESPN has reported that contract negotiations fell out due to the Belgian international's request for a £ 70,000 a week salary, which the club reportedly has no interest in fulfilling.

While Tottenham may not be willing to keep Vertonghen, many clubs, especially in Italy, have been scrambling to secure the services of the player, according to TBR Football.

This isn't surprising, as Vertonghen is a complete package - tall, strong and agile. He is also extremely solid in defence. The Belgium international is known for his stupendous leadership skills that have allowed him to discipline and motivate his Spurs teammates.

Vertonghen turns 34 next year, but there aren't many players of his calibre that are available for free. Even if his performances decline due to his age, he will be an outstanding center-back for the next one or two seasons at the very least and a good reserve player for many more years to come.

#2: Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain)

Thomas Meunier has been very reliable for Paris Saint-Germain during his four-year stint at the club.

Thomas Meunier has quietly been a dominant force on Paris Saint-Germain's right side during his four-year stint at the club. While not possessing great strength or speed, Meunier has been able to utilise his tremendous football IQ, along with his great technique, in both attack and defence to overpower opponents from the right back position.

However, Menuier's time in Paris is set to end, as his contract expires this summer. The club reportedly has no current plans to renew his contract.

Meunier is in high demand, with reports emerging that Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing the 28-year-old Belgian international as a second-choice option to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also in the running to sign the right-back.

This is not surprising, as getting a reliable defender for free is an incredible steal for clubs, considering that other defenders like Harry Maguire have gone for £ 80 million.

#1: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Edinson Cavani is one of the most under-appreciated strikers in recent times.

Stuck in the shadow of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris Saint-Germain, and playing second fiddle to Luis Suarez in the Uruguayan national team, Edinson Cavani is one of the most under-appreciated strikers in recent times. Cavani has a very impressive tally of 200 goals from 300 competitive games garnered during his seven years at PSG.

Now 34, the Uruguayan international's contract is due to expire at the end of June. The player is seemingly unsure about his future at the moment. In an interview with PSG's official magazine, Cavani stated:

"My career will last for may be several years still, here or elsewhere, I don't know."

With Mauro Icardi having been signed by PSG on a permanent deal this season, it is likely that Cavani would be the third-choice striker behind Kylian Mbappe and Icardi if he extends his contract with PSG. With Cavani stating that he wants as much game-time as possible, it may be in his interest to make a move this summer.

According to reports, Newcastle United and Inter Milan have both expressed interest in signing the striker this summer, undeterred by his high wage demands that PSG have been adamant on paying.