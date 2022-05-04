5 world-class stars no top club wants to sign

At the highest level of the game, world-class talent and ability can only get you so far. Consistency is key and that's why the world still marvels at the phenomenal form showcased by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the last two decades.

Several world-class players have fallen off in the past few years

Being consistent at the highest level requires putting in an incredible amount of effort day in and day out. It requires players to stay focused and sharp whilst also making sure they are in the best physical condition possible.

Several world-class players have come close to matching Ronaldo and Messi's abilities in the last decade and a half. But most couldn't match the iconic duo's longevity.

On that note, let's take a look at five world-class players no top club wants to sign this summer.

#5 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

When Manchester United roped in Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, it was widely viewed as a panic signing. However, the Uruguayan international was a man on a mission to prove his critics wrong in the 2020-21 season.

He produced multiple rescue acts for Manchester United and attained cult status among the Old Trafford faithful by virtue of his commitment and warrior-like spirit. Cavani scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season for the Red Devils.

He had initially signed a one-year contract with United but after an incredible debut season in the Premier League, the Red Devils wanted him to stay. Cavani thus chose to extend his stay by another year.

But Manchester United subsequently decided to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, a move which has reportedly upset the Uruguayan marksman, as per The Mirror.

Cavani's attitude has been questioned many times this season as he has consistently missed games due to apparent fitness issues. He has missed a total of 25 games for Manchester United this term.

To make things worse, he has reportedly been left in transfer limbo as Boca Juniors and Corinthians have now bowed out of the race to sign him, according to The Mirror. One thing is for certain and it is that no top club wants to sign the 35-year-old who has missed almost half a season due to injuries.

#4 James Rodriguez (Al-Rayyan)

James Rodriguez could never reach the heights he was expected to in his professional football career. After taking the 2014 World Cup by storm, he was roped in by Real Madrid that same summer.

Rodriguez could only deliver in spells at Real Madrid. After a decent two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019, he returned to Real Madrid. However, he had fallen way down the pecking order by then and was offloaded to Everton the following year.

Rodriguez got off to a bright start to life in the Premier League. But it soon became clear that the Colombian international did not have the legs to keep up with the intensity of the English top-flight. He also became a peripheral figure at the club pretty quickly.

Everton sold him off to Qatari club Al-Rayyan in September 2021. Rodriguez has more or less disappeared from the grid following his move to Qatar and is unlikely to play for a top club again in his career.

#3 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, on loan from Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann was named La Liga's Best Player in the 2015-16 season. He was Atletico Madrid's main man during that time and was enjoying his prime years. It's worth noting that this happened during the time when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were operating at the peak of their powers.

Several years and an ill-advised transfer to Barcelona later, Griezmann finds himself at his former club Atletico Madrid on loan for two seasons. His return to the Wanda Metropolitano has been quite underwhelming.

Griezmann has become an impediment in Atletico Madrid's efforts to find a new attacking identity. The 31-year-old has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos.

Atletico Madrid are likely to cut short his loan spell and send him back to Barcelona at the end of the ongoing season. The Catalans are expected to not want anything to do with Griezmann anymore. Barcelona are looking to sign a top centre-forward and if the Frenchman returns, they will try to sell him in the summer.

The only problem there though is that no top clubs will want to secure Griezmann's services given the form he is in right now. It's ridiculous to think that the same player cost Barcelona a whopping €120 million just three summers ago.

#2 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

The closest any player has come to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on sheer ability alone is Gareth Bale. The Welshman has had an illustrious career and played a key role in Real Madrid's four Champions League triumphs in the last decade.

However, owing to niggling injury problems and a poor attitude towards the club he represents, Bale has fallen out of favor at Real Madrid. He was shipped out on loan to his former side Tottenham Hotspur last term but returned to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the campaign.

Bale has made just five La Liga appearances this season. The 32-year-old's current contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the ongoing season. However, no top clubs are interested in signing the injury-prone winger who was once the most expensive player in the world.

#1 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard is yet another Real Madrid player who has fallen off massively over the past few seasons. The Belgium international cost Los Blancos €115 million in 2019 and is their most expensive signing of all time. He is also one of the biggest transfer flops in Real Madrid history.

Hazard used to set the Premier League alight during his stint with Chelsea. However, he has been a shadow of his former self at Real Madrid and has struggled for fitness among other injury concerns. With Vinicius Jr. playing some great football, Hazard has largely stuck to warming the bench this season.

In 65 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, Hazard has scored just six goals and provided 10 assists. They are keen to sell him off in the summer but so far, no top clubs have registered an interest in the 31-year-old winger.

